Turkey says broke up alleged Mossad spy ring, 33 arrested

Turkish authorities announced on Tuesday that the country's intelligence has broken up an alleged Mossad spy ring, arresting 33 suspects.
The announcement of the crackdown comes following statements by Israeli officials that they intend to assassinate senior Hamas officials.
Reports emerging from Turkey reveal that the main prosecutor's office in Istanbul has issued arrest warrants for 46 individuals suspected of involvement in Mossad activities within the country's borders. To date, 33 of these suspects have been detained, and they are reportedly residing in various locations throughout Turkey, according to the Turkish statement.
The crackdown, spanning eight Turkish provinces, targeted individuals suspected of espionage for Israel. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining 13 suspects.
Turkey has alleged that the Israeli intelligence agency is conducting operations against foreign nationals within its borders. These purported activities range from intelligence gathering to more serious acts like attacks and abduction attempts, with Istanbul cited as a major hub for these reported Israeli operations.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel was planning to target senior Hamas officials living abroad. Following this report, the Turkish news agency Anadolu issued a warning from Turkish intelligence to Israel, stressing that any such actions would have serious repercussions.
Turkey has underscored comments by Ronen Bar, head of Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency, saying "The war cabinet gave us an objective, eliminate Hamas, and we are determined to do so. This is our Munich," referring to the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. "In Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Turkey, Qatar. Even if it takes years, we will be there to do it."
These statements have intensified tensions between Jerusalem and Ankara, particularly following harsh criticism lobbed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, labeling Israel a "terrorist state" and comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi despot Adolf Hitler.