Palestinian president makes overtures to President-Elect Trump

President Mahmoud Abbas has been crafting a strategy as intricate as a chess game to rekindle ties with the United States' freshly re-elected President, Donald Trump, especially after Trump's supposed backing of Israel during his initial tenure. This narrative unfolds in a comprehensive report by The New York Times, detailing Abbas' maneuvers before and after Trump's electoral victory.

2 View gallery The letter Abbas wrote to Trump following the assassination attempt ( Photo: AFP )

Before the ballots were even cast, Abbas was laying the groundwork to reach out to Trump. Often playing the role of intermediary was Massad Boulos, father-in-law to Trump's daughter Tiffany. This Lebanese-American businessman, now deeply entrenched in Trump's inner circle since his son Michael wed Tiffany, has become a pivotal player.

Boulos had been a Trump supporter from the get-go, becoming increasingly enmeshed in American politics following a Christmas 2019 rendezvous at the White House. His influence ballooned after his son's 2022 marriage to Tiffany, culminating in a significant role during the latest campaign, where he successfully wooed Arab-American voters in pivotal states.

Abbas crossed paths with Boulos at the fringes of the UN General Assembly in September. While Palestinian officials branded this meeting as Abbas' diplomatic overture to Trump, Boulos told The New York Times the encounter was "completely personal," and he kept Trump in the dark about it.

Palestinian official Ziad Abu Amr, who was present and is seen as Abbas' confidant, relayed Boulos' message of Trump's intent to "end wars worldwide, including in Gaza." Boulos, along with Dr. Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American Trump enthusiast, managed to deliver a letter from Abbas to Trump in July, condemning the assassination attempt. Trump responded, calling it "very nice," and declared, "everything will be fine." "We want to maintain a good working relationship because one cannot ignore the United States' role in resolving the conflict," Abu Amr remarked.

2 View gallery Massad Boulos and Congresswoman Lisa McClain and Speaker Mike Johnson ( Photo: AP )

In their September meeting, Abbas expressed readiness for peace with Israel based on a two-state solution and openness to international monitors in a future Palestinian state to secure Israel's safety, according to Bahbah. Boulos, speaking to Lebanon's LBCI network, mentioned Trump is gearing up for a new Iran deal, one that would be "acceptable to the Iranians, neighboring countries, and the USA."

Boulos, dubbed by the Lebanese network as "Trump's adviser on Arab affairs," emphasized his policy of advancing Middle Eastern peace. On Lebanon, he stated there was no issue with Lebanese entities holding "personal or medium weapons," but the crux of the problem lay with "strategic and heavy weapons," namely those held by Hezbollah.

Upon Trump's victory, Abbas was among the first to extend congratulations, paralleling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions . Abbas has maintained contact with Trump in recent months, with both parties affirming that the Palestinian leader assured Trump of "no fighting, no invasions and no attacks" from a prospective Palestinian state.

A statement from Abbas' office revealed he spoke with Trump, wishing him success and expressing a desire to work together "to achieve a just and comprehensive peace." It was noted that Trump confirmed his commitment to ending the war and showed willingness to collaborate with Abbas and other regional players to secure peace.

The Palestinian leader underlined their "commitment to achieving freedom, self-determination, and statehood, in accordance with international law," stating, "We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that under your leadership, the USA will support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people."

Abbas speech in front of the UN ( Video: UN Web TV )

A senior Palestinian official confided to Ynet that Abbas has fostered "very good contact" with the newly elected president, a bond forged over the past year, surpassing the relationship with outgoing President Joe Biden. The official opined that the Authority welcomes Trump's election, albeit with slight reservations, "if indeed Trump will act to establish a Palestinian state in practice."

Palestinians harbor grim memories from Trump's first term, marked by funding cuts to UNRWA and the PLO office in Washington, following the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and its recognition as Israel's united capital. In 2020, Trump unveiled the "Deal of the Century" for a political settlement with Israel, a proposal the Palestinians resoundingly rejected as a "disaster that harms their rights" for its exclusion of a Palestinian state.

