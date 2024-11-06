'We’re going to help our country heal,' Trump says in victory speech

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. president Donald Trump declared his victory in the country’s elections on Wednesday in a speech to his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida. “This was the greatest political movement of all time. We’re going to help our country heal,” Trump said.

“We have a country that needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We made history for a reason, we overcame obstacles nobody thought possible and it’s not clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political victory that our country has never seen before.”

Donald Trump's speech in Florida ( Video: Fox News )

Trump added he will work to fight for American families “with every breath in my body. This will truly be the golden age of America.” He also said the victory would ensure Trump and his party could “Make America great again.”

He thanked his campaign team and said the U.S. had “given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate, we have to take it back.” He also addressed the Republican victory in running for control in the U.S. Senate. “The number of victories was incredible.”

“We’re going to have a great four years, we’re going to turn our country around. We’re going to seal up those borders, we want people to come back in, but they have to come in legally,” Trump said.

2 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

“I want to thank the millions of hard-working Americans across the nation who have always been the heart and soul of this movement. We’re going to pay you back.” Trump said, adding his administration will be “paying down debt, reducing taxes, do things that nobody else can do.”

Trump also hinted at the situation ongoing across the globe with Israel’s war in Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying, “I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop wars.”

“Many people told me God spared my life for a reason,” Trump added at the tail end of his speech, referring to his attempted assassination at the onset of the campaign. “And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. Now, we’re going to fulfill that mission. We have to put our country first.”

2 View gallery 'God spared my life for a reason.' Trump ( Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an early congratulatory message to Trump as updated voting results came in on Wednesday, writing, “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”

Israeli ministers celebrated Trump’s victory. "Yesssss, God bless Trump," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on X. Finance Minister Bezalel Smitrich said: "God bless Israel, God bless America." Culture Minister Miki Zohar added, "We are looking forward to the next four years."

