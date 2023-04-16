A quarter of Holocaust survivors in Israel live below poverty line

When Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, some 147,199 Holocaust survivors will be living in the country, and in recent years, many of them are dealing with a harsh reality.

It is estimated that every fourth Holocaust survivor in Israel lives below the poverty line, says Ety Farhi, CEO of the Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims NGO.

"The income of the survivors is composed of an annual grant of NIS 6,987 ($1,906) along with income support and an old-age pension for individuals totaling NIS 4,078 ($1,113) while couples receive NIS 6,445 ($1,755). The majority of this group are immigrants from the former Soviet Union and they represent the poorest among Holocaust survivors in Israel," she says.

According to the NGO, which assists 90,000 survivors, 60% of them say that they need additional assistance beyond what they already receive. 45% report difficulty covering their everyday household expenses, and 22% are forced to forgo necessary products and services (84% due to financial difficulty and 19% have difficulty getting to shops.)

Among the products and services that they are forgoing are electrical appliances, furniture and home maintenance, medical equipment, supplies, medical tests and medications, clothing, footwear, and hygiene products. In addition, 51% say that they lack some basic products, and a third say those produced are needed badly.

"I pay bills because I have a pension, but I don't have any money left for anything else," Eva, a Holocaust survivor says. "If there is anything left, I buy basic food products. But first and foremost, I pay the bills in order not to end up on the street, without water or electricity. Sometimes there is nothing left, but I don't make food an issue. There are expensive medications, even after pensioner discounts. If it's beyond what I can afford, I don't buy it."

Eva's husband passed away a few years ago and since then she is living alone. "I have experienced a lot of shortages from a very young age, for example in clothing. I have learned to be very careful and to use the same clothing for a long time. My health condition today does not allow me to stand and walk, and it greatly complicates my life. What is the alternative, not to live? I make do with very little. In clothing, in food, in electricity - in everything."

Data shows that 72% of Holocaust survivors leave their homes accompanied by another person because they are unable to move independently. 25% say that they are not in contact with a family member, and 10% of those are alone or not in contact with their family at all. 63% report difficulty in accessing or using bathrooms and toilets, with more than half of them describing the situation as significantly difficult, and 25% say they need company and companionship.