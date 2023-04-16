Bereaved father Leo Dee: 'condemning terrorism key to ending violence'

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two daughters in a terrorist attack in the West Bank earlier this month, said on Sunday that condemning Palestinian attacks against Israelis at the international level is necessary to end violence.

Speaking to the press flanked by his surviving children, the widower said that during an interview he gave to Sky News, a journalist referred to the ongoing conflict in Israel as a "cycle of violence," a notion which he flatly rejected and added that Israel is justified in defending itself.

Dee expressed that the international media must change their approach, and that condemning terrorism is the key to ending the violence.

Dee, who is a British-Israeli dual citizen, received a call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who extended his condolences and unequivocally denounced the attack.

Dee said that he believes the statement is a significant moment for international relations as it sends a clear message to the media that supporting terrorism is unacceptable and that all forms of terrorism are reprehensible.

When asked about the assailants who are still at large over a week after the attack, Dee responded that although he bears no hatred towards them, he hopes they will be captured and brought to justice to prevent further attacks.

Dee shared that his Palestinian friends from neighboring villages called him in tears after the attack. “I trusted them, I still do, more than other people that I know,” he added.

He recounted a recent conversation with one friend who said "I simply love you," to which he tearfully replied that he loves him back.

Dee believes that the majority of Palestinians are decent people, and it was clear to him that his friends would not have supported the terrorists' actions.

In addition to coping with the aftermath of the attack, family also generously donated the deceased mother's organs, which helped save the lives of five Israelis.

Rabbi Leo shared that he and his wife considered registering as organ donors in the past but were hesitant due to their frequent overseas travel. They were concerned that if a tragedy were to occur abroad, there would not be a rabbi present to guide the situation in accordance with Jewish law.

Rabbi Dee noted that Lucy's body was exceptionally well-preserved, and since she passed away due to brain death, she was able to donate her organs following Halacha guidelines.