IDF wives and mothers band to support soldiers

Amid the backdrop of the terrible war waged against Israel by Hamas terrorists, a powerful narrative is unfolding—one of dedication, unity, and unwavering support .

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Among the many, many stories to emerge about the generosity and philanthropy shown towards Israel from throughout the world in these past 11 days, I decided to utilize the time I usually dedicate to writing about the champions of Israel’s startup eco-system, to write about a few of them.

5 View gallery Collecting food and equipment for IDF soldiers ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

A call of duty

Let me begin by saying that not one individual story is deserving of more exposure or praise than the next. They are all inspiring. But just for today, I will tell of the remarkable efforts of a few immigrant wives, mothers, and siblings of soldiers drafted into reserve duty who have emerged as unsung heroes, orchestrating a remarkable effort to bolster soldier supplies.

I will also say, that as someone who works with many startups in Israel in a business capacity and has interviewed even more in my contributing role at Ynet, I have never been more impressed by the embodiment of grassroots Start-Up Nation DNA, hustle, ingenuity, and innovation than that shown by Erica Jacoby, Nicole Oren, Sivan Norton, and Rebecca Jacoby.

These extraordinary individuals are orchestrating an astonishingly efficient network for sourcing and channeling donation funds, acquiring specific equipment in shortage, and managing a complex logistics operation overseeing distribution.

It has been awe-inspiring to learn how these incredible women are redefining the dynamics of soldier support.

No official organization, but an outpouring of support

Their journey began in 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, when Erica Jacoby and Nicole Oren raised nearly $1,000,000 for essential items and tactical gear for IDF soldiers.

5 View gallery Israelis in Tel Aviv donating items for IDF soldiers ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

When the tragic events unfolded on since Simchat Torah, October 7, they immediately anticipated the impending urgent call for similar support and swiftly mobilized. They transformed the Ohel Ari Shul in Raanana into their base of operations and, within days, secured a warehouse to store essential items.

Initially, their initiative was humble rallying resources and assistance from friends and family. Astonishingly, after a few short days, their operation had already transcended borders, reaching hundreds of individuals in Israel, Europe, and Canada.

“We were able to mobilize immediately – something which was harder for the state authorities to do,” explained Sivan Norton, a British-Israeli Immigrant and lawyer and one of the founding wives behind this project.

Incredibly, they still don’t have an official organization registered for themselves. They simply don’t have the time to spare. When I asked Sivan if they are operating under any name at all, she replied “We don’t really have a name. How about the ‘Wives-with-husbands-gone-to-war-so-we-are-trying-to-help-any-way-we-can’ charity. Is that a good name?”

Funny, but a very telling testament to their commitment to the real task at hand. Instead, they have joined hands with Yashar Lachayal in the US and work in collaboration with non-profit organizations both in Israel and the United States.

A multifaceted operation

The Wives-with-husbands-gone-to-war-so-we-are-trying-to-help-any-way-we-can’s achievements so far are nothing short of remarkable. They have utilized their connections with international suppliers and mobilized funds to swiftly provide specific equipment for individual soldiers at precise locations.

5 View gallery Food and equipment collection in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Their project operates on two fronts. Firstly, they receive essential item donations (non-tactical gear) from the US, working in coordination with efforts that have so far seen a total of nine flights, 285 pallets, and 287,092 items transported to Israel.

Another several flights are scheduled to land this week, as operations continue to ramp up. Sivan, Rebecca, and their team play a pivotal role in the logistical efforts, ensuring that the equipment reaches soldiers and reservists as per their database of needs.

Secondly, they raise local funds to acquire essential items, responding to soldiers' and reservists' requests directly.

A streamlined approach to support

To meet soldiers' needs efficiently, a WhatsApp group for reserve commanders has been established, streamlining communication to ensure specific equipment is supplied promptly.

Their unique approach ensures that supplies are channeled precisely where they are needed. They do not stockpile excess; instead, they respond directly to the specific needs of soldiers and reservists in the field.

Their rapidly growing team comprises approximately 60 local volunteers, including drivers, procurement teams, inventory managers, and helpers.

Global generosity: A shining beacon in dark times

On the topic of Israel’s support in the diaspora, Sivan tells of the overwhelming generosity they have experienced. “It makes us emotional how many people want to help and to make sure that we able to supply what is needed. People are coming together from all over the world to do what they can, in any way that they can. Whilst predominantly we are in contact with Jewish communities abroad, our support is not limited to only the Jewish community is coming from concerned people all across the world.”

5 View gallery Israelis packing food and essential items for donation ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Ensuring safe donations

I had heard numerous stories of well-meaning donators sourcing and distributing non-IDF military-grade armor and other equipment. So I asked Sivan about the growing frustration from families of soldiers and reservists reporting that they still have not received armored vests.

“We are careful not to disrupt any orders put into by the MOD. All our suppliers are MOD approved, but there is a risk that others may be buying equipment from non-approved MOD suppliers and this could be very problematic, to say the least.”

Reading between the lines, the risk she refers to seems to have been actualized, which may go some way to explaining the ongoing distribution delays by the MOD.

The right people for the right jobs

While talking to Sivan, my entrepreneurial instinct was pushed into 6th gear. Their drive and ingenuity are impossibly infectious. I was almost dizzy with ideas swarming around my head about how to support their efforts. But the truth is, I am completely out of my league this time. There are too few people I know of who could pull off a mission of this magnitude and to this level of success. Not even in hi-tech.

5 View gallery Food packed before being sent to soldiers in southern Israel ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

What Israel needs right now is the right people for the right job. And with Sivan & Rebecca and their team, they have got that and some. Without needing to ask. As Sivan put it so unequivocally, “We are here to support the country and use our skills to support our soldiers. This is our home and we are all duty-bound to respond to our call of duty.”

How to get involved

But one idea I had did stick.

Sivan, Rebecca, and the team are generously offering their organizations naming rights in memory of someone special to a generous donor. In my world, we refer to that kind of offer as a Facebook pre-seed opportunity. Not for equity, but for something far more worthwhile. The merit of saving countless lives.

And for those at home, help and support is also welcome. You can visit their website to learn more about how you can contribute your efforts.

https://idfwives.org

Immeasurable impact

In the midst of the turmoil of war, these special people a source of hope and inspiration, reminding us all that love, unity, and determination can make an immeasurable impact.