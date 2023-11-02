Golani brigade and armored corps troops in close range battle with Hamas in Gaza

Fighters from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, who suffered a loss of 41 members on October 7, along with armored corps troops from the 53rd Battalion, engaged with terror squads lunching anti-tank missiles and detonating IEDs

In the prolonged battle, terrorists attempted to climb onto the IDF's vehicles but were repelled and killed while the force coordinated airstrikes and artillery fire at the terrorists.

