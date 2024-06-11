Bibas family abducted to Gaza, to miss beloved Shavuot celebration

Shavuot is one of the most beloved holidays throughout the kibbutzim. Families dressed in white gather on the lawn, a time of joy, unity, and harvest. This was the tradition over the years at Kibbutz Nir Oz, which is how the Bibas family celebrated. This year they will not be able to enjoy the holiday. They have been held captive in Gaza since they were abducted in the October 7 massacre.

3 View gallery Last year's Shavuot celebration for the Bibas family ( Photo: Family album )

For Yossi Schneider, Shiri Bibas' cousin, the holiday holds bitter-sweet feelings. "On Shavuot in the kibbutzim, there was always a special atmosphere," says Schneider. "There were tractor exhibitions, children looking for sweets in piles of wheat, and the Bedouin tent was filled with tasty food. It brought us all together and I miss it very much," he says.

This year, due to the war, the kibbutzim will celebrate the holiday differently. Many of them are displaced from their kibbutz and their home, many are still mourning the loss of loved ones and friends, waiting for the hostages to return.

3 View gallery Shiri Bibas with her late parents ( Photo: Family album )

Even the extended family, who would come to Nir Oz every year on Shavuot, were preparing for the holiday. "Every year, as the holiday approached, I would call Margit, Shiri's mother, and ask her when it was happening," recalls Shiri's cousin. "In recent years, she was a bit worried that something bad might happen." Margit and Yossi, Shiri's parents, were murdered in their home in Nir Oz on October 7.

The last time the family gathered for the Shavuot holiday in the kibbutz, it was magical. "Shiri was there with Ariel, and we all enjoyed our time together. It was a holiday that distinguished the kibbutzim from the rest of the country. Now, all of this is missing," says Yossi, describing the feeling of pain and loss when looking at what was stolen from them. "I don't have Margit anymore, I have no one to call. This experience will no longer happen."

3 View gallery ( Photo: Family album )

In addition to the sense of loss, Yossi shares the personal and painful experiences the family was going through in the struggle to get their loved ones back. "I saw the video of Andrey when his dad walked into the room and he fell to the floor. During the first deal, I was afraid. I thought Shiri would come back and I don't know if I wanted to see her like this because I was afraid I would collapse. If only it had happened. If only they were here," he says.

Yossi commented on the brave operation that rescued four hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. "When I heard the rumors about Noa, I got excited like a little kid," he added. "I wanted it to happen, I wanted her to see her mom before she died. Shiri won't have this opportunity with her parents anymore. I'm not sure she even knows."