'I found the only Jew in Chad' diplomat writes in decades old letter just revealed

A recently published letter, sent by an Israeli diplomat serving in Africa in 1962, revealed the incredible story, kept secret until now, of the only Jew in Chad. Aryeh Lourie who was the chargé d'affaires at the Israeli embassy, told of a Jewish man of Persian descent who had served as a muezzin, in N'Djamena, formerly known as Fort Lamy.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok >>

Read more stories:

Mr. George Hamdani from the Persian city of Hamdan came to Fort Lami a quarter of a century earlier. At the time the city was made up entirely of Muslims who had just completed the construction of a large mosque and were searching for a Muslim cleric to call the faithful to prayer and lead the community's service. Since they had found no one to fill the position Hamdani offered his services – claiming he too was of the Muslim faith.

2 View gallery Decades-old letter says diplomat found the only Jew in Chad

His voice reverberated across the town every day at dawn calling the faithful to prayer, and on Friday he led the Muslim service. He filled this position until 1943 and over the years had amassed great wealth, which included 40 homes, two hotels and a movie theatre, among other properties. He married a local Muslim woman and fathered seven children.

"In 1943 he suddenly stopped going to the mosque and somehow communicated to his flock that he was in fact of the Jewish faith," Lourie wrote in his letter. "This of course caused much of an uproar in the city but by then, Hamdani was already too rich and well established and protected by people who had ironclad interests on the one hand and by the African propensity not to take anything too much to heart, so the matter was forgotten and many still recognize his contribution to the Muslim cause in Fort Lami."

2 View gallery Fort Lamy mosque ( Photo: Facebook )