Mishel Gerzig on balancing work, family while advocating for Israel

Since model Mishel Gerzig and her husband, Belgian footballer Thibaut Courtois , welcomed their first daughter, Eli, Gerzig has rarely visited Israel. Despite missing it, traveling with a 10-month-old baby or leaving her at home in Madrid has been a challenge for the Israeli model. This week, however, she visited Israel alone for a short but busy two-day work trip.

Gerzig stars in a new fashion shoot for Michael Kors at Factory 54, photographed in a luxurious location in Jaffa. She also spoke about her continued advocacy for Israel globally, even as hostages return home, the significance of wearing a yellow pin at events abroad, and her thoughts on Gal Gadot’s handling of the issue.

How is it to come to Israel during this time?

"First of all, coming home is a dream. I haven’t been able to visit much since I had Ellie, and now it’s a whirlwind of emotions—excitement, worry, anticipation. The hostages are coming home, and seeing the videos of their reunions with their families is incredibly emotional."

How is it to experience this from afar?

"A lot of people we know are asking about it and showing interest, which is great. I think it might make people reconsider their views. I hope, and I want to believe it’s having an impact. From what we’re seeing, it seems to be making a difference. Anyone who isn’t affected by it is likely inhuman, because it’s impossible not to be moved by all the videos we’re seeing."

When you attend events abroad, is wearing the yellow pin important to you? "I’ve worn it at every event over the past year. Together with jewelry designers, we made a large ring with the symbol for one event, and a gold necklace with the symbol for another. But I think the most important thing is explaining with words and sharing. Unfortunately, not many people understand the symbol, and worldwide, it’s not always connected to the hostages. Ultimately, what matters is showing up, explaining, and speaking out."

Gal Gadot received criticism for not wearing the pin at the Golden Globes. "I think Gal is doing amazing things, and what she shares on Instagram, as well as her involvement in events, is very important. In my view, it’s even more important than wearing the pin. It creates more of an impact, and people understand it better in the end."

Is it harder to come to Israel for work now that you’re a mom? "It’s the hardest thing in the world. There are no words. That’s why I came for a short visit, because Ellie isn’t here with me, and I want to get back to her as soon as possible. It’s tough to say goodbye like this, but it’s also really important to balance my work. That’s why I travel."

She’s 10 months old now. What is she up to at this stage? "She’s started standing, crawling, and babbling—it’s fun, it’s like she’s going crazy in a cute way, it’s awesome."

What languages will she speak? "I have no idea what she’ll pick up, but for now, we speak to her in Hebrew, English, Spanish, Flemish, and French. It may be a lot, but that’s just how it is, the house is full of languages. I’m really curious to hear her first sentence, which will probably mix all those languages."