850 גג

Netanyahu hints at assassination of Hamas leader Marwan Issa, says more to come

PM says Israel 'on path to total victory,' appears to confirm Israel behind killing of Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Gaza
War
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday appeared to confirm Israel's involvement in the January assassination of Hamas political bureau deputy chief Saleh-al Arouri while also hinting at the killing of Marwan Issa, a senior Hamas military leader believed to have been killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip's Nuseirat refugee camp.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"We are on the path to total victory," he said, echoing a phrase he has used repeatedly in the past months of war against Hamas. "On this path, we have already eliminated number four in Hamas. Three, two and one are next. They all have a target on their back; we will get to all of them."
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ועידת הנשיאים של הארגונים היהודייםראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ועידת הנשיאים של הארגונים היהודיים
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
An Israeli official who spoke to Ynet suggested that while Issa may have likely been killed, Jerusalem prefers to exercise caution for the time being. "We've already taken up some into heaven just to later find out we were wrong," the official said.
The number one Hamas operative Netanyahu referred to in his remarks is likely the terrorist group's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, followed by the supreme commander of its military wing—Mohammed Deif, and Deif's deputy, Issa himself.
The fourth the Israel leader mentioned, Salah al-Arouri, was killed in an airstrike in Beirut's Dahieh Quarter, a Hezbollah stronghold. This is the first time Netanyahu claimed responsibility on behalf of Israel for al-Arouri's death, even if implied.
2 View gallery
ישיבת ממשלה, מרואן עיסאישיבת ממשלה, מרואן עיסא
Marwan Issa
(Photo: Miriam Elster)
The Palestinians reported overnight Sunday heavy bombardments of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, where Issa is believed to be hiding. These attacks were accompanied by Internet and electricity disruptions.
Israeli security officials have yet to comment on reports of Issa's supposed death, but sources are optimistic he was eliminated. The focus now shifts to Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) to evaluate the impact.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""