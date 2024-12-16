The IDF’s groundbreaking Refaim combat unit has its 1st female operations officer

The IDF’s 162nd Division has been conducting prolonged operations in Jabaliya for over two months, recently expanding into Beit Lahia. Among the ruins of northern Gaza, Major A has emerged as a key figure. Serving as the first female Operations Officer (Katzin Agam) in an elite IDF unit, she is part of the multi-dimensional elite Refaim unit, a groundbreaking combat force.

In her previous role, Major A was the deputy commander of a combat platoon in Yahalom (which means Diamond), the elite unit of the Combat Engineering Corps. Reflecting on her decision to continue her military service, she explained: "I had a dilemma this summer about whether to leave the IDF after completing my time in Yahalom. But with the fighting here ongoing, I couldn’t bring myself to leave Gaza. I felt I had more to give. I applied for the position of Operations Officer in the Refaim unit and was accepted after two crazy years in Yahalom, the second of which was spent in maneuvering operations in Gaza."

A native of a community near Jerusalem and now living in Tel Aviv, Major A is no stranger to breaking barriers. She began her service as a combat soldier and officer in the Gaza Division’s reconnaissance unit, and later, as a commander of an observation company, she worked closely with Colonel Tal Ashur, the former commander of the Southern Brigade, who now leads the Refaim unit.

Refaim: Innovation and combat excellence

The Refaim unit, established four years ago, serves as the experimental and developmental arm of the IDF’s ground forces. Its mission is to test and implement innovative combat techniques and technologies, which are then shared with other brigades and units. The unit’s soldiers undergo specialized commando training, preparing them for cutting-edge operations.

On October 7, the unit’s commander, Colonel Roi Levi, was killed in action while fighting in Kibbutz Re’im. Despite its relatively small size, Refaim has made significant advances over the past year, particularly in the use of drones for detecting and eliminating threats. These advancements, along with classified technologies developed during combat, have placed the unit at the forefront of operational innovation. Major A has played a central role in managing these efforts, coordinating the unit’s operations in areas such as the Nitzarim corridor and now in Jabaliya under the 162nd Division.

A career built on breaking barriers

Before the war, Major A held a staff position in the IDF’s central Tel Aviv headquarters as the head of the operational section in the Cyber Defense Division. There, she worked on bridging operational combat and the cyber spectrum, a field that continues to evolve both in the Refaim unit and across all branches of Israeli armed forces.

"I never imagined I’d become a deputy battalion commander in Yahalom, let alone lead a combat platoon and enter tunnels in Gaza," she said. "I commanded forces tasked with destroying tunnel infrastructure, and my presence as a female officer was unique. I was often the first commanding figure in Yahalom, but the unit commander trusted me and gave me the opportunity to lead soldiers, from northern Gaza to Rafah."

While her time in Yahalom marked the peak of her career, Major A felt compelled to continue. "Something in my gut told me not to leave. I couldn’t see myself anywhere else with all the experience I had gained. When the door to Refaim opened, I seized it with both hands. In my time here, I’ve been responsible for managing and executing the unit’s operations against Hamas, overseeing battle management, resources, and weaponry for the soldiers. Essentially, I’ve become the commander’s right hand on the battlefield."

Leadership during crisis

Major A was at the helm of the unit’s operations center during a tragic incident two weeks ago, when four Refaim soldiers were killed by an explosive device in Jabaliya.

"I quickly mobilized the system to isolate the area, evacuate the casualties, safely integrate reinforcements, and secure the zone," she recounted. "It was a deeply painful event, though not the first time I’ve lost close friends in this war. In this incident, Lieutenant Joni, the team commander who had previously been my operations officer, was killed. Before that, two of my close friends, Ariel Ben Moshe and David Shkuri, were also killed in combat. The event two weeks ago hit me hard, but in these situations, you have to stay focused and save the emotions for later. The team here is incredibly strong and continues to excel in exposing and eliminating the enemy."

In her next role, Major A is expected to compete for a position as a battalion commander, which would make her a lieutenant colonel. Despite the progress made, she acknowledges that female combat officers remain a minority in the IDF. While there are female Operations Officers in maneuvering battalions, female battalion commanders who have operated in Gaza, and combat medics in elite units, she believes there is still more work to be done.

"I hope one day this won’t even be a topic of discussion, but we’re not there yet," she said. "The war has raised awareness about the role of female combat soldiers, and it’s heartwarming to see more women in combat roles, even in Gaza. We’re still a minority among combat officers, though I don’t feel like I’m doing anything extraordinary. The unit here has welcomed me with open arms. There will always be a few people who raise an eyebrow, but I know the burden of proof is on me – not because I’m a woman, but because I’m a soldier. I hope this conversation disappears one day."

Still, Major A advises caution in opening all combat roles to women immediately. "The military has made significant progress on this issue. There are far more opportunities for female combat soldiers today than when I enlisted 11 years ago," she said. "We need to preserve and develop what exists, increasing equality and opportunities without lowering standards or compromising quality. More and more units are opening up to women, and this should be based on the essence of the role, not just the name of the unit."