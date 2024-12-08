Northern Gaza sees fewer clashes as IDF tightens grip on Jabaliya

Resistance of Hamas terrorists against Israel's 162nd Division during its extended raid in northern Gaza is steadily crumbling. Over the past week, the number of clashes and firefights has hit its lowest point since the IDF entered Jabaliya two months ago.

This operation, spearheaded by three brigade combat teams—401st Armored Brigade, Givati Brigade and Kfir Brigade—is now closer to its conclusion than its beginning. Yet, one critical question remains: will the IDF allow tens of thousands of displaced Gaza residents, evacuated from areas like Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, to return to their destroyed homes?

401st Brigade operates in northern Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

So far, even in neighborhoods where operations have concluded, the army has refrained from permitting any civilians to return. If a decision to allow them back is made, international accusations of "ethnic cleansing" could arise, though similar situations have already occurred in other areas, such as the expanded Philadelphi Corridor near Rafah and the widened Netzarim buffer zone .

These areas not only divide northern and southern Gaza but have also rendered the homes of thousands of Palestinians unrecognizable. From southern neighborhoods of Gaza City to central towns like Bureij and Nuseirat, homes haven’t just been reduced to rubble—they’ve been completely obliterated, leaving vast expanses flattened by Israeli forces.

2 View gallery 401st Brigade troops ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The next major test in Jabaliya will center around the "small buffer corridor" established by Israel specifically for this raid. This corridor, permanently manned by IDF troops, begins at a large forward logistics base near the coast, close to the village of Al-Atatra. This base was recently reestablished after being used for the same purpose during a maneuver last year.

From there, the corridor stretches east to the Israel-Gaza border, running between Kibbutz Erez and the Black Arrow Monument, cutting through the northern third of the Gaza Strip. Should the IDF maintain its presence there in the coming month, much like it did in the expanded Netzarim buffer zone earlier this year, and possibly even widen it for "operational needs and troop security," it is likely that 70,000 Gaza residents will remain displaced indefinitely.

This would mirror the situation of approximately one million residents of Gaza City and its surrounding areas, who have been unable to return to their homes since the war began, now living in southern Gaza's humanitarian zones.

On the battlefield, IDF is steadily dismantling the last pockets of Hamas resistance in Jabaliya, particularly in the city’s adjacent refugee camp. Increasingly effective operations are being conducted with smaller numbers of troops. For instance, over the weekend, a joint force from the 9th Armored Battalion and the Givati Reconnaissance Unit launched a surprise raid on a terrorist hideout within the refugee camp. According to the 162nd Division, approximately 60 Hamas terrorists were eliminated in this operation through coordinated airstrikes and direct ground fire, all within a few hours.

2 View gallery IDF uncovers booby-trapped tunnels ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"We’re conducting surprise raids that deliver swift results, systematically dismantling the enemy while leveraging the extensive operational experience of our commanders at all levels," IDF said. Even as the Jabaliya raid nears its conclusion, operations maintain their rigorous structure: soldiers involved in the raid are rotated out regularly for rest, including time at home, with entire battalions replaced one at a time.

Meanwhile, forces from the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade (143rd), including its engineering and elite Yahalom units, have recently completed a focused operation targeting terrorist infrastructure and underground networks in Jabaliya.

"During the operation, dozens of booby-trapped shafts and a significant number of explosives were destroyed in the area. Forces uncovered and demolished an extensive underground tunnel network stretching hundreds of meters, which Hamas terrorists used to launch attacks against our troops," the IDF said in a statement.

"Inside the tunnels, we uncovered blast-resistant doors, living quarters and RPG launchers used for terror activities. During the operation, forces encountered terrorists emerging from the tunnels to fire anti-tank missiles. Using coordinated ground and air strikes, the forces successfully eliminated the attackers."