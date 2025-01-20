Qatar and Egypt navigate complex ties as Gaza’s future hangs in balance

As the Qatar-brokered hostage deal takes shape and three hostages have been reunited with their families , it’s hard to forget the “Gentleman of Qatar,” who once rolled into Gaza in a luxury car brimming with suitcases stuffed with $30 million in cash. For nearly three years, Mohammed Al-Emadi, a senior official from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made these high-profile visits to the Strip with the blessing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But just before the seismic events of October 7, Israel abruptly slammed the brakes on the infamous "dollar cars." Since then, this peculiar chapter has all but vanished into the annals of forgotten history.

4 View gallery Mohammed Al-Emadi arrives in Gaza in 2018

4 View gallery President el-Sisi landing in Russia ( Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova/BRICS-RUSSIA2024.RU Host Photo Agency via REUTERS )

An uneasy triangle: Israel, Egypt, and Qatar

Israel’s grievances extend beyond the financial pipelines. Sharp accusations have been hurled at General Ahmed Abdel Khalek, the Egyptian intelligence officer overseeing Palestinian affairs. Israeli officials have alleged, with what they claim is solid evidence, that Abdel Khalek has shown a troubling tilt toward Hamas, often at the expense of Israel’s interests. As part of his role, Abdel Khalek has been seen roaming the streets of Gaza, even meeting with Hamas officials in situations that, according to Israeli sources, served no legitimate purpose. Early in the negotiations for the current deal, a high-ranking Israeli source close to the Prime Minister leaked to CNN allegations of Abdel Khalek’s blatant pro-Hamas bias. Yet, not only did Abdel Khalek retain his post, but his powers were reportedly expanded, further straining relations.

The waters between Qatar and Egypt have long been murky and tumultuous. In June 2017, a coalition of Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt, severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremist Islamic factions and the Muslim Brotherhood—a group that posed a direct threat to Egypt and the Saudi monarchy. The boycott, driven by these accusations (widely seen as justified), cast Qatar into isolation.

But Egypt, grappling with a dire economic crisis and soaring unemployment, was the first to break ranks in 2021. In a surprising gesture, Qatar's foreign minister arrived in Cairo to pave the way for a visit from the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Alongside diplomatic smiles came checks of staggering proportions, as Qatar committed $5 billion to Egyptian economic projects. The deal effectively rewrote history, cooling the flames of Al Jazeera’s once-fiery anti-Egyptian broadcasts and providing Cairo with a much-needed financial lifeline. Yet, beneath the surface, suspicion still simmers, with Egypt wary of Qatar’s long-term intentions.

Polished words in a fragile dance

This weekend, Qatar lavished effusive praise on Egypt’s “critical role” in brokering the hostage deal. Cairo returned the favor with its own honeyed statements, as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his intelligence officials expressed gratitude to their counterparts in Doha.

4 View gallery Qatari Emir al-Thani and Secretary of State Antony Blinken ( Photo: Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP )

Israel, however, remains caught in a precarious balancing act with both nations. Officially, Israel has chosen to remain silent despite its frustrations. Meanwhile, anti-Israel propaganda continues to flow in Egypt with venom that could be described as lethal, while Al Jazeera’s inflammatory coverage enrages Qatari citizens. Amid hostility, the humanitarian plight of Gaza's Palestinian population remains a shared focal point, though one tinged with political calculations.

So who will rebuild Gaza?

With the agreement between Israel and Hamas now moving forward, the next phase of operations shifts to Egypt. Preparations are already underway for an international summit on Gaza’s reconstruction, but Israel will not be invited to the table. Cairo is determined to ensure, with absolute certainty, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian side of the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah border crossing.

4 View gallery Who will rebuild and govern Gaza? ( Photo: AFP )

On one matter, however, all parties agree—no one wants Hamas to retain control of Gaza. Yet, the question of who should take over remains unresolved. Secret committees have deliberated but reached no consensus. The Palestinian Authority is seen as too feeble to govern effectively. Egypt, while adamant about denying Gaza residents access to its territory, is equally unwilling to assume full control of the Strip. International bodies are reluctant to step into what is widely regarded as a quagmire, and President Donald Trump has already made it clear that he wants no involvement in Gaza’s affairs. For now, the reconstruction effort will be overseen by a makeshift coalition of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. However, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have been slow to commit financial support.

Embroiled in uncertainty, there’s a faint glimmer of optimism. Once bulldozers begin clearing Gaza’s rubble, international work teams and UN delegations are expected to arrive, reopening quiet channels of dialogue. Even Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, eager to reshape Saudi-Israeli relations, could emerge as a pivotal player in Gaza’s future. His ambition to lead the region into a new era of cooperation might yet provide the key to unlocking a long-term solution for Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.