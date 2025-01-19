Live: First batch of hostages freed under Gaza deal

With the cease-fire firmly in place, the highly anticipated hostage release and the corresponding release of Palestinian prisoners, including convicted murderers, was set to begin at 4 p.m. Ynetnews and ILTV will provide live coverage of the process.
The cease-fire officially went into effect several hours late Sunday at 11:15 a.m., after delays caused by Hamas failing to deliver the list of the first three hostages scheduled for release. Later, the names Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were confirmed as the first hostages to be freed. These women are among the 33 hostages slated for release during the initial phase of the deal, ending their 471-day captivity by Hamas.
Following the release of the three women, facilitated by the Red Cross, Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners and transfer them to the West Bank or East Jerusalem.
Romi Gonen was on the phone with her mother on the morning of October 7, 2023, until she reported being shot at 10:15 a.m. In a chilling call recording, her mother reassured her: "Romi, I am with you, my love. Everything will be OK." The call ended abruptly as terrorists were heard speaking in Arabic.
Emily Damari, a British citizen, was abducted from her home in Kfar Aza during the massacre. She and her neighbor Gali Berman, who had hidden in a safe room with others, managed to send a selfie before being taken.
Doron Steinbrecher was also taken from Kfar Aza. She had last spoken with her sister Amit in the early hours of October 7, saying she felt safe after blocking her door with an armchair. By 11 a.m., she sent a final recorded message saying she had been captured. Hamas later released a video showing her after 107 days, offering the first sign she was alive.
The IDF has established three reception centers near the Gaza border in Kerem Shalom, Re’im and Zikim to process the returning hostages. Medical personnel and representatives from the Health Ministry, Shin Bet and police are stationed at these sites. The military estimates it will take two hours for initial medical examinations before the hostages are transported to hospitals.
As the cease-fire took effect, the IDF repositioned its forces along new defense lines in Gaza’s Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. Troops remain on high alert, prepared to respond to any cease-fire violations by Hamas.
In the West Bank, additional security measures have been implemented ahead of the prisoner release. Although no new public safety instructions have been issued, the IDF has bolstered aerial defenses and remains vigilant for potential rocket fire leading up to or during the cease-fire.