Sinai's 'White Lotus' overwhelms senses into submission

To answer the question that's probably already on the tip of your tongue - Yes, it does feel like you're in an episode of White Lotus, sans the headache of having to deal with murders and discarded bodies. I suppose it is all but incumbent upon me to begin any sort of story about the Sharm el Sheikh Four Seasons resort by referring to that specific question.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

The first ever Four Seasons hotel was established way back in 1961, And had since been followed by 118 additional locations.

10 View gallery Four Seasons resort ( Photo: Four Seasons )

HBO's hit show had two of its seasons filmed in incredible locales in both Hawaii and Sicily, which made this hotel chain a sort of celebrity, a much sought-after destination in the wish list of influencers all over Instagram and TikTok.

10 View gallery Choose your pillow

A certain question then arises. What is it specifically that turns any hotel chain into a prestigious one? It was as soon as we reported to Ben Gurion international airport and downloaded the Four Seasons app, that we were asked to choose just how firm we wanted our mattress to be. Not only that, but we were also asked to choose between 10 different kinds of pillows.

10 View gallery And that's just the middle-of-the-road option ( Photo: Assaf Rosen )

From these features alone, we will already be under the impression that we were dealing with people who took the idea of vacation and relaxation very seriously. Words such as "service", "comfort" and even "pampering" were not empty slogans that they were throwing around to make it seem like they know what they were doing, but rather values that their entire operation was enshrined in.

10 View gallery A water bottle with our picture stamped right on it! ( Photo: Assaf Rosen )

Shortly after, upon entering our suite that contained a private pool and an oceanside view, we realized that we have now truly arrived at the vacation world's major leagues. Sure, some of the features were already familiar to us from previous experiences, but something about the ambiance and the type of service bestowed upon us, made it seem like we truly arrived at something that promises to be unique.

10 View gallery A place to put the kids when you crave some adult time ( Photo: Assaf Rosen )

How spacious was it, you ask? Well, it contained a huge living room that exuded a relaxing, homey vibe, a dining set, a beautiful bedroom, two showers, two bathrooms, an ostentatiously-designed bathtub, two 75-inch TVs, electrical curtains, and a portico that contained a beautiful pool.

10 View gallery Best Sushi ever? ( Photo: Assaf Rosen )

We came in as a couple, but it was actually an apartment that was fully capable of containing up to four adults, or two adults with three kids under 12.

10 View gallery It's like walking around in a fairy tale ( Photo: Assaf Rosen )

Keep in mind, though, that was not, by any stretch of the imagination, the largest suite in the entire resort. The four-room villa, for example, spans two floors and could comfortably fit 8 adults.

But the distinction for the largest suite in the entire location belongs to "The Palace", a beachside mega-suite that could fit seven adults or four adults with three kids. It includes three bedrooms, a private spa, a gym, studies, two private pools, a huge portico, and many other features.

10 View gallery The nearby Soho fountain ( Photo: Assaf Rosen )

While the description may sound grandiose. and overly enthusiastic, I truly do not believe it is an exaggeration to say that the entire resort is a marvel of creation. An oasis in an otherwise barren landscape. It is located on a private, Kilometer-long strip of beach. It has lawns, fountains, pine trees, well-maintained flower pads, and countless little nooks where you can sit down and unwind.

There are also eight different-style restaurants, including an Asian restaurant that surprised us with otherworldly sushi, three bars, five swimming pools with the perfect temperature, a jacuzzi, children's swimming pools, well-maintained gyms, a fabulous spa with numerous kinds of treatments that will leave you incredibly relaxed, a diving center, a marine sports center, swimming lessons for the kids and even babysitting services.

To say that the service was detail-oriented is an understatement. When you sit down at any of the beautiful pool-side tanning beds, you can be sure a staff member will approach, hand you a towel, and leave a small bag with ice and water bottles right by your side. He will also adjust the parasol at the perfect angle for you to enjoy.

The resort is huge, and in order to get around comfortably, one would need to use one of the many golf carts that are interspersed throughout. You can use them either by simply hailing one over when it passes by or by ordering one by phone. There are also cable carts, which are quite reminiscent of the ones that you might see in San Francisco.

Whenever we were done frolicking about and having fun, we got back to the suite. Every time we did, we found out something new. For example, how wayward clothes were neatly arranged for us, phone charging cables were tied neatly in the corner, small pads to clean the lens of our glasses, beautiful straw hats, and a comfortable carrying bag that had the hotel chain logo stamped on it.

10 View gallery The Imperial Suite ( Photo: Four Seasons )

With so many avenues upon which you can enjoy your stay, the often-present "fear of missing out" sat in the back of our minds throughout the first 24 hours of our stay. While relaxing on a beach, reading a book, we found ourselves asking why we were not snorkeling our way through the reef or scuba diving in any one of the adjacent 76 locations nearby.

We could water ski, enjoy of parachute glide, sail on a yacht, power our way on our speed boat, enjoy a kayak ride, venture on our own little private hike, or even enjoy a desert side camel ride. We would then be burdened with a choice of the right restaurant for every meal. Yes, the challenges were mighty, but we were up for the task.

10 View gallery The four-room Villa ( Photo: Four Seasons )

Outside the resort was Sharm el Sheikh's Share Soho Square, a huge commercial location with plenty of malls, shops, restaurants, audio-visual exhibits and a huge fountain. The whole thing was a humongous Tourist trap with a near-megalomaniac selfie museum. Basically, a location that any child would be able to spend hours in and never feel like he overstayed his welcome.

Yes, the price range is about what you might expect. Our suit ran us just over $1500 a night with three daily meals included.

That represents the sort of middle-of-the-road option. You can choose more affordable arrangements or you can pay an arm and a leg if you want something more grandiose. If you can fit it into your budget, and you would like to have a breakfast included with your stay in The Palace, get ready to fork over $25,000 a night.