Rothschild's Manhattan mega duplex up for sale

Looking for a spacious and luxurious living space in Midtown Manhattan? look no further. A beautiful duplex penthouse with panoramic views of the city is hitting the market for $30 million.

The unit was previously owned by a trust associated with Ondine de Rothschild, daughter of the late Elie de Rothschild of the renowned Jewish banking dynasty, who shared the space with her mother, Ariane Dandois, a France-born antique dealer.

3 View gallery Not your typical living room ( Photo: Kleiers real estate )

The penthouse boasts four bedrooms, grand living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining, and even two full kitchens for aspiring chefs. With a total of four terraces, you can enjoy stunning views of the city skyline from multiple angles.

The primary suites offer some of the best views in the house, with one featuring a custom door made of metal and white onyx and a direct view of the iconic Chrysler Building, while the other offers a glimpse of the East River and a walk-in safe.

Ms. Dandois had one non-negotiable requirement when she and her daughter went house-hunting: breathtaking views. And when they visited the condo at sunset, she knew it was the one. "We saw the sun setting on the river. We struck gold."

It took three years of renovation work for Ms. Dandois to transform the penthouse into a sophisticated and refined home with a European touch. Rather than an open-plan layout, she created separate spaces with walls, including a cozy kitchen and breakfast room, and an entrance gallery for showcasing artwork.

The library features elegant custom oak millwork, and the whole place looks like a Parisian apartment, oozing European lore. "The European way of life is just a bit different from the American way of life," she said with a smile.

Ms. Dandois, a Paris native herself, shared that prior to the pandemic, she and Ms. de Rothschild would typically spend around four months each year at their Midtown Manhattan penthouse.

They played frequent hosts, often holding lunches, formal dinners, and lively cocktail parties. Ms. Dandois emphasized that she wanted the penthouse to feel like a true home rather than just a pied-à-terre, and spared no expense in its design and construction, although she admits she never tallied the final cost.

The doors are crafted from sturdy, solid wood, and the floors boast antique hardwood dating back to the 18th century. Ms. Dandois even went as far as to install an electric floor-heating system, replacing the radiators that obstructed the apartment's impressive views. "They were ruining the scenery," she remarked.

Yes, we imagine they were.

3 View gallery That's one way of experiencing Manhattan ( Photo: Kleiers real estate )

In 2012, during the notorious superstorm Sandy, Ms. de Rothschild shared a memorable experience when around 150 friends and acquaintances huddled together in their luxurious penthouse for a spontaneous "refugee party."

According to Ms. de Rothschild, the apartment holds a special place in her heart, but she has come to the difficult decision to put it on the market.

Living in London with her young daughter attending school there, the family's vacation home in the south of France, and the limited number of days in a year have made it impractical for them to keep such a large apartment in New York.

As Ms. Dandois put it, "It's time to let someone else enjoy the magic of this incredible home."

The pandemic hit the luxury real estate market in Manhattan hard, causing a considerable slowdown in the high-end sector.

3 View gallery A great place for a barbecue ( Photo: Kleiers real estate )

According to data from real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel, the number of luxury sales plunged by a whopping 37.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.