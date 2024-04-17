Batman creators sign petition calling for Bibas family's release

The spirit of Batman, a symbol of hope and justice, has transcended the pages of comic books and ignited a real-world campaign for the release of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, two young brothers held hostage by Hamas. Some 57 creators of the iconic superhero, from renowned writers to talented artists, have joined forces to petition the Qatari and Egyptian embassies in the U.S. to urge them to exert pressure on Hamas for the boys' freedom after hearing "the many anecdotes of Ariel's love for the iconic character who has become a symbol of hope and justice for so many."

The signatories, including prominent figures from the comic and animation industry, urge the governments to "exert all possible pressure on Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to immediately release the Bibas family, and all Israeli hostages, from captivity."

2 View gallery Bibas family ( Photo: Family album )

This incredible show of support includes industry giants like Mike Carlin and Sander Schwartz, along with the very artists who first brought Batman, his archenemy the Joker and other beloved characters to life on the page.

Four-year-old Ariel, a devoted Batman fan, and his baby brother, Kfir, were taken from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with their parents, during the October 7 terror attack. The heartbreaking image of their mother, Shir, desperately protecting her children during the kidnapping has become a stark reminder of the horrors faced that day. The bodies of their grandparents, also abducted, were later discovered. Ariel and Kfir remain the only children still held captive.

A photo of the family in matching Batman pajamas has become a symbol of hope in the campaign for their release. The petition, spearheaded by the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, aligns with "Batman marches" organized in New York and Philadelphia, where hundreds of Israelis and members of the Jewish community have taken to the streets dressed as the Dark Knight himself, all in honor of the young boy who "always dreamed of being Batman."

These marches have touched the hearts of Ariel's family back in Israel, who expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support. They hope that this international pressure will finally lead to the release of Ariel and Kfir.

2 View gallery The Philadelphia 'Batman' march

During one such march in Central Park on Purim, Morris Schneider, uncle of Ariel's mother Shiri, addressed the crowd. "On October 7, innocent children were snatched from their homes. Entire families. Our most precious loved ones. The international community isn't doing enough. Too many people have become accustomed to this situation, and it cannot continue. There's nothing normal about a four-year-old and a one-year-old being held captive by a terrorist organization," Schneider said.

Organizer Omer Lubaton Granot echoed this sentiment last month. "This is a very sad Purim for the Jewish people around the world. Ariel won't be wearing his Batman costume as he dreamed. Instead, Jews around the world will do so to remind the world that there's a four-year-old boy stuck in a dark hole," he said.