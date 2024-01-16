Witness of Hamas' sexual atrocities attacked on social media, 'People called me a liar'

Raz Cohen, who survived Hamas’ massacre at the Nova Music Festival on October 7, has become a central witness to the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists during the attack, which included the rape of a girl whom he had managed to hide from the terrorists. His testimony on the horrors was published, among other places, in The New York Times.

In an interview with Ynet on Monday, he says he had been sent antisemitic responses, to his testimony. "I've received endless antisemitic comments. Many messages on Instagram and calls from abroad in which people called me a liar. But I don't respond to them; there won’t be an end to it. No matter what, we are Jews, and we’ll be hated no matter what we say."

At the same time, Raz says that he also received positive responses "from Americans and people from all over the world," but wondered, "Why are we being criticized for telling about the rapes? Is it because there’s no documentation, so it means it didn’t happen?"

Raz says he struggled mentally since escaping the massacre. "The last three months feel like we’re still living on October 7." Raz says. "The fact that I survived the attack, just the fact that I'm here and can talk about it, means that I've made progress in treating myself. But as long as the country is in this situation and we’re still in a never-ending nightmare, it doesn't feel like 100 days have passed since then."

He says that in the first month of the war, he was given psychological treatments but has returned to normal life. "I was in a retreat in Cyprus and in various therapeutic institutions in Israel. In the first week, I was overwhelmed by the situation I was in, but after a month, I think I realized, 'Okay, you went through this, let's move on.'"

From a perspective of 100 days to the war, can you grasp the moment when you survived? "In the first two weeks, I’d tell you that it’s a story about making the right calls, but now I can say it all comes from above. Someone decided that I must carry on, that I have another role to play here.”

“It's a little deeper than that, and it's a longer conversation to have because, ultimately, I did make the right decisions to survive, but I could’ve also made the wrong ones, and it's a matter of a split second between deciding to hide in a bush or to keep running."

Raz described the rape that took place next to his hiding place where he hid with others at the music festival. The testimony contains graphic and disturbing details. "About 40 seconds after we arrived at the bush, a white van arrived, from which four or five terrorists emerged. They caught someone; I don't know if they pulled her out of the van itself or if they stopped the van close to them. Hiding in the leaves and branches meant I couldn't see what they did in detail, but when you see rape taking place, you understand that it’s rape.”

“They took off her pants; the terrorists formed a semi-circle around her, holding her so she wouldn't move, and one of them made motions akin to those of rape. All of this lasted about a minute, and at some point, one of the terrorists pulled out a knife and stabbed her. I could see she was no longer moving, and then he continued raping her for some time after he had already murdered her.

"After the terrorist left her, a couple arrived who went down the stream and walked past the bush where we were hiding. The terrorist called the others who rape the girl telling them to help catch the couple. As he passed by the bush, he also dragged out a few of our friends who were with us because they were afraid the terrorists saw us.”

“I was about to walk out of the bush, but my friend, Shoham, told me, 'Wait, don't go out.' I think they also caught those who hid with us and came out. I didn't see it, but I heard the screams, and I haven't seen them since."

"From that point, we hid in the bush for about 9 hours with terrorists surrounding us. They weren’t Nukhba terrorists; they were Gazan citizens with knives and hatchets. I don’t think they carried firearms, but there were many armed terrorists around us, and there was a lot of shooting aimed at the direction of the bush where we were hiding.”

“Luckily, they didn't look inside the bush during those 9 hours we hid there. There was one moment, after the terrorists caught the couple and the other guys, when they returned and debated whether they should enter the bush.”