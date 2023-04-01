Israel catches eyes of U.S. doctors looking to make Aliyah

For a moment, when Alexis Carlin talks about the decision she made to move to Israel, she stops the flow of speech and thinks about leaving behind her entire life.

"I'm leaving my community," she says. Carlin, a 33-year-old Jewish-American neurologist from Philadelphia, will be making Aliyah with her Israeli partner in the summer.

We meet her at the MedEX conference in New Jersey, organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh and in collaboration with the Health Ministry, whose goal is to bring doctors and healthcare professionals to Israel and integrate them into the Israeli healthcare system.

At the conference, which was attended by about 350 doctors and healthcare professionals from all over North America, representatives of health maintenance organizations and most hospitals in Israel also participated to showcase employment opportunities in the country.

However, the conference takes place against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent crises the country has known. In Israel, some feel despair and fear and even talk about leaving the country, while those who attend the conference have decided to make the opposite journey, despite their worries.

Dannie Halpern, 33, currently living in Boston, is an internal medicine and children's physician. She completed her medical studies in 2015 and has been working at a hospital in her hometown ever since.

"My husband and I have thought about this a lot," she says. "Our kids are currently at an age where the move is possible. In a few years, it’ll be more complicated, so we wanted to try it."

They plan to move this summer. Halpern does not yet know which hospital or health organization she’ll work for, but the family has already decided to live in Israel’s central city of Modi'in. "My husband spent a year there in high school and two years in a yeshiva, so Israel won't be foreign to us," she says.

Halpern, like others who will arrive in Israel, is expected to deal with a new environment and a healthcare system that’s very different. Israel’s healthcare system is mostly public, although, in the past decade, there has been a trend of strengthening private healthcare in the country.

'There's still a long way to go in Israel'

In the U.S., the opposite is true, and the disparities in healthcare accessibility between rich and poor people are among the largest in the world.

"There’s no place where everything is orderly and works well," says Halpern. "I like working in a place where everyone has somewhere to turn to when they have a medical problem. I think there’s still a long way to go in Israel.”

“I know there’s a shortage of doctors in Israel and that’s a big problem. If I can help and benefit my family while doing so, then why not. I know that the hours are tough and doctors want higher salaries. The system can lose a lot of good people and needs to raise doctors' salaries. I don't know if I can earn enough."

Halpern, a religious woman, also voiced her opinion about remarks made by National Missions Minister Orit Strock, who said that a doctor in Israel should be allowed to refuse to provide treatment should doing so go against their religious faith.

"I don’t bring my religion into medical treatments," she says. "I always do everything for patients. I work in Boston and see every demographic in the U.S. I’m not concerned about where people come from. It doesn’t interfere with my work."

She admits that the judicial overhaul and protests have caused her to have second thoughts about making Aliyah: "Yes, I had second thoughts because of what's happening. There’s no place where everything is perfect."

Carlin works at a children's hospital in Philadelphia and will live in Giv'atayim after arriving in Israel. She still hasn't decided yet where she’ll work. "When we decided to be together, my husband and I compromised that he would stay in the U.S. during my medical training, and then, we will move to Israel," she says.

"That was always our plan. My family’s here, and his is in Israel. It's tough for him, even though he loves living here. As for Israel, I remember being very surprised when I saw children walking around outside in the evening. In Philadelphia, I do not allow children to walk alone outside.”

She’s also aware of the ongoing turmoil in Israel. "I know there’s an attempt to change the legal system and many are protesting against it. But I also see that Israelis know how to stand up for themselves and fight, so I hope this change doesn’t pass. It contradicts what I believe as a doctor.

“If, for example, there are restrictions on medical treatment for transgender youths or abortions, this goes against my medical ethics. I will treat everyone equally."

A national mission

Doctors thinking about coming to Israel pass through different stations and hear from representatives about their options in Israel. Meanwhile, Health Ministry representatives are examining the physicians’ documentation and certificates in order to expedite the licensing process in Israel.

Since the organization was established in 2002, Nefesh B'Nefesh has brought up about 800 specialized doctors from North America, and thousands of healthcare professionals, including 400 nurses.

"In recent years, the Health Ministry has invested great efforts to address the shortage of doctors in Israel’s healthcare system," says Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Dr. Yosef Mendelevitch.

"As part of this, we’re working on bringing medical staff to the country. The goal is to triple the number of incoming doctors, with a target of 600 physicians a year. This is a national mission that we consider paramount.”

“Additionally, one of the goals of the trip is to recruit dozens of medical assistants. With the introduction of the new profession to Israel, the assistants will be able to realize their potential, integrate into the healthcare system, and become pioneers of their profession in Israel."

Partners joining the conference include the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, KKL-JNF USA, and the Israeli Medical Association. "After identifying the critical need for quality personnel in Israel's healthcare system, we’re leading this important event again this year," explains Rabbi Yehoshua Pess, the founder and head of Nefesh B'Nefesh.

"I am confident that the meeting between top healthcare professionals and hundreds of skilled medical personnel from North America will strengthen our healthcare service infrastructure in Israel and advance the health system forward."

David Ryan, a 46-year-old electro-physicist from Michigan, has decided to come to Israel in the coming months.

"Living in Israel will make me happy"

"I always thought about living in Israel since I was a child," he says. "My mother is Israeli and we always had family in the country. I used to visit every year or two. The job market in Israel for electro-physicists is small and there aren't many opportunities. When I talked with people in hospitals, there were no jobs available."

Ryan, like most in the U.S., is leaving a very comfortable life behind. "You need to decide what's important to you, where you want to be, and what will make you happy," he explains. "I realized that living in Israel would make me happy. I see myself there in the future, and Israel is where I feel like I contribute the most to society."

Ryan also heard about the legal turmoil in the country. "I know there's an attempt to limit the power of the judiciary. It's hard to judge from thousands of miles away. It didn't make me stop the process. Doctors are committed to treating all patients regardless of color, faith, or gender. We must treat everyone."

Ryan says that he’s aware that some who make Aliyah end up returning to the U.S. because of the difficult process.

"When someone makes Aliyah, the question often is whether they will stay," he says. "Expectations and reality don’t always align. Americans face challenges when making Aliyah, including acclimation issues, language barriers, cultural gaps, and economic difficulties.

“There are things you need to accept in order to live in Israel. The price of a bag of chips in Israel is eight shekels, while in the U.S. it's only three. Everything is twice as expensive. The price of cars is also double. In addition, many American Jews want to live in Tel Aviv, where the cost of living is significantly higher.”

The wage gap between doctors in the U.S. and Israel can reach a difference of up to ten times. Therefore, there is no doubt that life in Israel requires compromise, even when it comes to housing. In the end, money doesn't buy you happiness. If you earn a million dollars a year, it won’t necessarily make you happy".

According to data from the Jewish Agency, the number of people who chose to make Aliyah from the United States in the last decade remained static, standing at 3,200-3,700 people per year, except for a peak of 4,600 immigrants recorded in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic caused a small pause in moving to Israel, but soon after there was a surge in requests to arrive,” explains Ronen Fuxman, Director of the Absorption and Employment Department at Nefesh B'Nefesh. "This number will likely remain fixed in the future.”

The rise in antisemitic cases directed at the Jewish community in the U.S. in recent years is also a reason for the increasing interest in Aliyah. "We hear that racism and antisemitism are on the rise," explains Fuxman.

"People today are much less ashamed to express themselves in an antisemitic manner, unlike in the past. We identify that 90% of those who stayed in the first three years of Aliyah did so because of successful planning ahead.”

Fuxman knows that protests in Israel have an impact on interest in Aliyah, but according to him, it isn’t a dramatic one.