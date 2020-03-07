Thousands of tourists depart Israel and the Palestinian Authority amid coronavirus spread

The IDF coordinated the exit of dozens of tour groups from the West Bank since Friday and transported them directly to the Ben Gurion International Airport for immediate departure after several foreign embassies and consulates requested Israel's help.

Police, foreign ministry staff, members of the National Security Council and health officials all assisted in the effort.

Tourist busses wait at an Israeli checkpoint ( Photo: Reuters )

The airport was prepared refreshments to receive a large number of passengers.

193 Austrians, 25 Italians, 1,029 Germans, 499 Spaniards, 323 from France and 88 from Switzerland, all countries on the Health Ministry's warning list of potential sources of infection in addition to 546 from Poland and 497 Romanians all left the country left by Saturday.

Israel assisted some of those leaving when direct flights were not available after cancelation by the airlines, purchased tickets for others and in some cases, special flights were arranged for the leaving tourists.

Israel is considering placing anyone who returns from the United States in quarantine for coronavirus, a source in Jerusalem said Friday.

The U.S. would join a list of countries whose Israeli visitors are required to spend 14 days in isolation upon return home, including Spain, Italy, China and Hong Kong.

A worker sprays disinfectant on a subway in New York as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. ( Photo: Getty Images )

A decision on the matter will be made next week, the source said.

A government official said the Health Ministry is pushing behind the scenes to have the U.S. added to the list, but so far the move has been delayed by some government ministries for fear of compromising diplomatic and economic ties with the U.S.

There is also concern in Jerusalem about the Trump administration's response to such a decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump discusses coronavirus at the White House ( Photo: Reuters )

Even so, due to the worsening spread of coronavirus in the U.S., the issue will be discussed again next week and a decision will be made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An official said: "There are so many countries on the table. The implications must be considered, but above all, it is important to protect the health of Israeli citizens."

The official expressed the belief that adding the U.S. to the list would soon be unavoidable.

Earlier Friday, the Health Ministry said that a man who recently returned from Madrid has been confirmed as Israel's 21st case of coronavirus.

The man is the fourth new diagnosis since Thursday, which include recent returnees from Vienna and Zurich.

The four newly diagnosed patients - two who returned from Madrid on February 27 and March 2, one who came back from Zurich on Tuesday and one who returned from Vienna on March 1 - are in isolation, the Health Ministry said.

The condition of the man diagnosed as the 16th case of the virus deteriorated on Friday.

A Muslim worshiper wears a face mask at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday ( Photo: AFP )

The 38-year-old resident of East Jerusalem works as a tour bus driver and was likely exposed to the pathogen while transporting a group of 21 Greek pilgrims who recently returned from Israel and have tested positive for the virus.

"In recent hours, despite intensive treatment, the patient's condition has worsened and he needs artificial respiration," said Poriya Hospital in Tiberias, where the man is being treated.

Poriya Hospital in Tiberias ( Photo; Sharon Tzur )

The hospital also said that medical team treating him is doing so in accordance with protocols that have been adopted by other countries.

He arrived at the hospital after feeling ill and was diagnosed with serious pneumonia in both lungs and placed in isolation.

Israel Police said Thursday it will begin to crack down on citizens who violate the Health Ministry's directives, which were designed to stem the spread of the virus.

Police said it has opened eight criminal investigations against Israelis who have violated the state’s home quarantine rules or misled health ministry inspectors.

Health Ministry officials visit quarantined Israelis





“Israel Police will work in cooperation with the state prosecution in order to bring to justice anyone who chooses to ignore the Health Ministry instructions and endanger, with their actions — whether through negligence or intentionally — raising the dangers of the spread of the coronavirus,” a police official said.