Health official says U.S. Delta surge three months behind Israel

Head of public health services at the Health Ministry Sharon Alroy-Preis said Sunday that the U.S. was about three months behind Israel in terms of the surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The senior health official said that that was the reasoning behind the decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to approve the administration of the third vaccine to those aged 65 and over, who are considered at risk from the pathogen.

5 צפייה בגלריה Head of public health services Sharon Alroy-Preis ( Photo: Avi Hai )

"The CDC representative told the FDA that she had not observed a drop in the efficacy of the vaccines, just as we had not observed such a drop three months ago. Now the diminished efficacy for Israelis, is evident," Alroy-Preis said in an interview with Ynet.

Israel meanwhile will continue offering the COVID booster to all age groups eligible to be vaccinated, despite the FDA's recommendation not to vaccinate those under 65 because of insufficient data on the safety of the booster, especially for teens.

5 צפייה בגלריה The COVID vaccine being prepared for administration ( Photo: Reuters )

Despite the FDA’s decision and the government's fear it will deter the younger population from receiving the third jab, vaccination complexes across the country saw long lines over the weekend as Israelis waited to receive the booster.

"I want to protect myself, my family and my girlfriend,” said Amir Raz, who received the third vaccine despite the FDA’s recommendation. “To say I'm completely sure? Maybe about 80%, but that's enough.”

5 צפייה בגלריה Amir Raz waiting to receive the boostershot in Beer Sheva on Saturday ( Photo: Roi Idan )

Abbas Izz a-Din, a resident of northern Israel, also decided to receive the third vaccine: “I heard [the FDA] recommended not giving the booster. I was a little scared, but it could keep me safe from the virus. I received the vaccine because I work with the public and had no choice. There is no other way"

Medical staffer Anna Daphna, the head of one of the vaccination complexes in the southern city of Be’er Sheva, said people waiting for their shots have thus far not asked her and her colleagues about the FDA’s recommendation.

5 צפייה בגלריה An elderly man receiving the third jab of the COVID vaccine ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

"It did not affect the [number of people] much," Daphna said. "Before Saturday night we had loads of people from all ages waiting in line to receive the booster.”

On Saturday, Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Nachman Ash, presented a new outline for the Green Pass - which allows those who were fully vaccinated to enter certain events and venues. The pass will be stripped from those who received both doses of the vaccine over six months ago but failed to get the third jab before October 1.

5 צפייה בגלריה People waiting in line to receive the booster shot in Tel Aviv earlier this month ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced his support for Ash’s Green Pass outline, despite the objection of the ministers in the coronavirus cabinet, who argued that people under 40 should still be regarded as vaccinated.

Israel’s vaccination campaign for the third booster shot has thus far seen over 3 million Israelis vaccinated. More than 6 million have been given one dose of the vaccine, over 5.5 million receive two doses of the vaccine.