Rain returns to Israel, signaling start of fall

After months of high temperatures, a spell of local showers hit Israel Sunday morning, signaling the start of fall as well as the rainy season.
While temperatures are expected to remain relatively high, Sunday is expected to be cloudy, with a chance of additional showers throughout the country, with some regions even experiencing mild thunder storms and flash flood warnings issued in the east
Israel's first rain in months coincides with the country's switch from daylight savings to standard time, which saw all the clocks in the country move back one hour on the night between Saturday and Sunday.
The predicted temperatures, for Sunday and Sunday night: Jerusalem 17°-21°C (62°-70°F), Tel Aviv-Yafo 20°-27°C (68°-80°F). Haifa 19°-24°C (66°-75°F), Beer Sheva 19°-27°C (66°-80°), Eilat 26°-30°C (79°-86°F).
Despite Sunday's rain, temperatures will remain high throughout the week, with a true winter rain accompanied by a significant temperature drop still a ways off.
The clouds covering the country have made their way from Egypt, causing tropic- like weather common in fall.