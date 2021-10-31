Channels
מטעי קיבוץ יפתח
Children jump in puddles in Kibbutz Yiftah after the rain
Photo: Anat Sisowitz
First rain in Ramat Gan

Rain returns to Israel, signaling start of fall

Heat gives way to increasingly chilly, rainy front coinciding with country's switch to standard time; warm temperatures expected to continue well into next week despite excepted light rain

Danny Rup |
Published: 10.31.21, 09:12
After months of high temperatures, a spell of local showers hit Israel Sunday morning, signaling the start of fall as well as the rainy season.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • While temperatures are expected to remain relatively high, Sunday is expected to be cloudy, with a chance of additional showers throughout the country, with some regions even experiencing mild thunder storms and flash flood warnings issued in the east
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    גשם ברמת גן    גשם ברמת גן
    First rain in Ramat Gan
    (Photo: Oren Reis)
    Israel's first rain in months coincides with the country's switch from daylight savings to standard time, which saw all the clocks in the country move back one hour on the night between Saturday and Sunday.
    The predicted temperatures, for Sunday and Sunday night: Jerusalem 17°-21°C (62°-70°F), Tel Aviv-Yafo 20°-27°C (68°-80°F). Haifa 19°-24°C (66°-75°F), Beer Sheva 19°-27°C (66°-80°), Eilat 26°-30°C (79°-86°F).
    Despite Sunday's rain, temperatures will remain high throughout the week, with a true winter rain accompanied by a significant temperature drop still a ways off.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    ברקים בג'וליס    ברקים בג'וליס
    Lighting over northern Israel
    (Photo: Eyal Amar)
    The clouds covering the country have made their way from Egypt, causing tropic- like weather common in fall.

