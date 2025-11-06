Remains returned to Israel identified as one of the foreign hostages abducted on October 7

A coffin containing the remains of one of the foreign nationals abducted during Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel was returned to Israel on Wednesday evening, officials said. The individual’s name has not yet been cleared for publication.
Among the seven hostages still held in Gaza, two are foreign nationals — Joshua Luito Mollel, an agricultural student from Tanzania, and Rintalak Suttisak, who came from Thailand to work in Israel’s farming sector.
According to the IDF, Hamas handed over the body to the Red Cross in northern Gaza, which then transferred it to Israeli forces inside the enclave before it was brought across the border. The coffin was taken to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification.
Earlier Wednesday, Hamas announced it had located the remains of another fallen hostage during searches in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City and would transfer the body at 9 p.m. via the Red Cross.
The return came a day after the remains of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, a tank crew member from the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade, were repatriated and laid to rest in Israel. Chen was killed during heavy fighting on October 7 near the Gaza border.
Hamas transferred Chen’s body to the Red Cross in northern Gaza on Tuesday, and it was then handed to Israeli military and intelligence officials before being flown to Israel with full military honors. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed his identification late Tuesday.
Chen’s father, Ruby Chen, one of the leading advocates for the return of hostages, wrote on X: “Day 760. Itay has come home.”
Chen served in the 77th Battalion’s “Team Perez,” whose members were among those captured or killed during the October 7 assault. Three of the crew were taken to Gaza: Capt. Daniel Perez, who was buried last month; tank gunner Matan Angrest, released from captivity last month; and Chen, whose remains were returned Tuesday. The fourth crew member, Sgt. Tomer Leibovitz, was killed in battle that day.
Angrest paid tribute to Chen on Wednesday morning, writing, “I haven’t stopped thinking about you. You finally came back, my brother.”