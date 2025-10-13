Trump touches down in Israel for whirlwind visit | Watch live

U.S. President Donald Trump lands in Israel on Monday for a whirlwind visit scheduled to last less than four hours, immediately following the return of live Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza. Ynet is broadcasting his visit and the release of the hostages live:

Trump visits Israel





7 View gallery Air Force One at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Jack Guez / AFP )





7 View gallery Trump leaves Air Force One at the airport ( Photo: Jack Guez / AFP )





7 View gallery President Donald Trump is greeted by Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara ( צילום: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

Trump was greeted at the airport by President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Among those receiving him were US envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka. The Prime Minister will meet with Trump in his office in the Knesset, after which they will meet with families of the hostages. Trump will enter the Knesset plenary accompanied by trumpet blasts. Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will also speak at the special session.

After the brief visit to Israel, Trump will fly to Egypt to participate in a peace summit, where Arab and European leaders will discuss the Gaza Strip on the 'day after.' Israel was not invited to the event, where a symbolic signing of an agreement to end the war will take place.

A sign thanking President Trump seen from Air Force One as it flew over Tel Aviv upon arrival. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7o5zHwcc95 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025





Just before taking off for the region, Trump told reporters: "This is going to be a very special time, there are 500,000 people who came out to celebrate in Israel, also in Arab and Islamic countries, this has not happened before. It is a great privilege to be part of this. This is a great and special event, a historic day."

The brief but high-security trip is causing widespread disruptions until about 2 p.m., particularly on the main roads to Ben Gurion International Airport. Authorities have declared “Trump alert” at the airport, while Israel Railways has increased service throughout the morning.

Traffic closures and heightened security

Roughly 4,000 police officers have been deployed for the visit. Due to security arrangements, Highway 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv is closed in both directions until the president’s departure. Route 443 is remain open as an alternative.

7 View gallery Trump's visit ( ynet Global )

Trump is traveling in his famous armored limousine, dubbed “The Beast,” which was flown in from the United States along with his motorcade.

The Airports Authority said it completed wide-ranging security and logistical coordination for the presidential landing and the American delegation’s movements. Travelers heading abroad have been advised to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport by train and plan to be at the terminal at least four hours before departure.

7 View gallery Defense Ministry preparations at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Israel Railways is operating four trains per hour in each direction between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., doubling the usual service. Routes between Herzliya–Tel Aviv–Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon and Tel Aviv–Modi’in are also increased to two trains per hour each way.

Terminal closures and flight adjustments

All international flights originally scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 between until the end of the day will be redirected to Terminal 3. Flights to and from Ramon Airport face significant changes and possible cancellations. Airport shuttle and taxi services are unavailable until 2 p.m. because of road closures.

7 View gallery Israeli flags placed along the roads where hostages will return ( Photo: Netivei Israel )

Israel’s national roads company placed Israeli flags along the routes where returning hostages will be transported from Gaza.

A record-short presidential visit

Trump’s visit, on the eve of Simchat Torah, is expected to last three hours and 40 minutes, making it one of the shortest in diplomatic history.

According to the tentative schedule, Air Force One will land at Ben Gurion Airport at 9:20 a.m. A brief arrival ceremony will be held with no speeches or anthems, only a red carpet, flag bearers and an honor salute. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, the U.S. and Israeli ambassadors and their spouses will greet the president. No Cabinet ministers or senior Israeli officials beyond the hosts will attend.

7 View gallery Defense Ministry preparations at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

From the airport, Trump will travel directly to the Knesset in Jerusalem, where he is expected to arrive at 10:10 a.m. He will sign the guest book, meet privately with Netanyahu and Herzog and later join both leaders in a meeting with families of the released hostages in the Israeli parliament's famous Chagall Hall.

Plans for Trump to meet the released hostages themselves were scrapped due to medical and psychological considerations.

At 11 a.m., Trump will deliver a speech before the Knesset plenum. He will then return to Ben Gurion Airport without stopping at the King David Hotel, where two floors had been reserved for him. According to the White House schedule, Trump is not expected to visit the Western Wall during this trip.