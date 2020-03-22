Israel's coronavirus count reaches 1071, health officials say

Another 126 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel since the morning hours, bringing the country's total to 1071, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday evening.

Of the latest number, 985 have light symptoms, 30 are in moderate condition, 18 are in serious condition - two less than reported in the morning hours - and 37 people have recovered.

City workers disinfect the streets in Rishon Letzion ( Photo: Shahar Goldstein )

There are 314 people in hospital, 344 are being treated at home, 97 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 278 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.

The new data shows an increase of 238 new cases in the past 24 hours, a rise significantly higher that than of recent days. Health officials have predicted a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases almost on a daily bases.

City workers disinfect a railway station in central Israel ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Earlier, a two-month-old baby boy who was born prematurely and in serious condition tested positive for coronavirus. The baby is being treated at Shaarei Zedek hospital in Jerusalem.

He is thought to have been infected by a support worker who did several shifts in the hospital's premature babies ward last week and who has since been diagnosed.

On Friday evening Israel recorded its first ever COVID-19 related death. The diseased is an 88-year-old man who had serious underlying health conditions. He passed away at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as a result of complications caused by the virus.

Three other patients remain in critical condition. One of them is an 89-year-old woman who was admitted to Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and her condition has gradually deteriorated.

The other two are an 82-year-old male hospitalized at Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva and a 91-year-old woman treated at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, believed to be the oldest coronavirus patient in Israel so far.







