Israel's coronavirus death toll up to 5 as number of cases rises to 2,030

Another two people have died overnight from complications that resulted from coronavirus, bringing the country's total to five, health officials reported Wednesday. Israel's overall number of COVID-19 cases is now up to 2,030.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





One of the two latest fatalities is a 76-year-old man who suffered from serious underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized on Monday at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in an intensive case unite dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

Tuesday saw two people pass away within hours, from complications associated with coronavirus.

Emergency services in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

In the meantime, of the latest number of infected, 37 in serious condition, 54 are in moderate condition and 1,876 have light symptoms. At least 58 people have recovered from the illness, a significant increase over the recent days.

There are 371 people in hospital, 927 are being treated at home, 203 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 466 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.

The latest new data shows an increase of 472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number is in line with health officials' prediction of a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases on a daily bases.

Emergency services at Wolfson Hospital in Holon ( Photo: Avigail Uzi )

On Tuesday evening, an 87-year-old man and an 67-year old woman both died in a matter of hours.

The woman has been named as Malka Keva from the central city of Bat Yam. According to health officials she suffered from an underlying health condition.

She passed away at Wolfson Hospital in Holon earlier in the day, where she had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit over the past few days.

Malka Keva ( Photo: Facebook )

The male victim also suffered from various underlying health conditions including diabetes, dementia and complications from a recent stroke.

He was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. The man contracted the virus at the same assisted living facility in Jerusalem as the country's first coronavirus victim, 88-year-old Aryeh Ibn, who passed away last Friday.