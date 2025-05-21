Rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israel for 2nd time in hours

Rocket sirens were activated in Southern Israel on Wednesday evening for the second time in hours, warning of fire targeting Israel from the Gaza Strip. The military said three o projectiles were fired but did not cross into Israeli territory.

Earlier the IDF intercepted a rocket in the sky over the southern city of Ashkelon. No injuries or damage were reported.

2 View gallery Rocket intercepted over Ashkelon on Wednesday

The military's Arabic Language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee warned residents of the northern areas of Gaza to head south for safety ahead of an imminent attack in response to the rocket fire. "The IDF will act with force in the area from which rockets were fired. Terror groups, especially Hamas, are responsible for the suffering of civilians. Your your own safety, head to the south," Adraee said in his post.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a single projectile launched from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted by the air defense after crossing into Israeli territory. The IDF confirmed there were no injuries in the incident and said it is continuing to investigate the details.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The Ashkelon Municipality also reported that one rocket was intercepted and said no unusual incidents or damage were recorded in the city.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility the rocket attack, stating it was carried out in response to what it called "the Zionist massacre against our Palestinian people."

In a statement, the group said it had "bombed Ashdod and Ashkelon with a barrage of rockets" as retaliation.