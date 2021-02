The Health Ministry reported Sunday evening that 1,396 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed the previous day.

With 18,500 tests conducted, the contagion rate now stands at 7.6%.

There are currently 1,088 patients in serious condition, with 306 connected to ventilators.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,378.

The ministry further added that over 2 million Israelis received the second dose of the coronavirus inoculation.