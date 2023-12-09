Foreign Minister slams UN's Guterres over Security Council vote; Biden administration presses congress to approve tank shells to Israel

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, proposed by UN Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres, is shameful. Cohen said the secretary invoked section 99 of the UN charter for the Gaza war, having not done the same for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He called the move shameful and said it would have prevented the elimination of the Hamas terror group's hold on Gaza.

The vote did not pass after a U.S. veto, while 100 countries voted in favor. The UK abstained over the resolution tabled failing to mention Hamas atrocities.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve the supply of 45,000 tank shells to Israel late on Friday, in support of its fight against Hamas. The request is not part of the supplemental request already before lawmakers, that includes funding for Ukraine as well.

"This went to committees earlier this week and they are supposed to have 20 days to review Israel cases. State (Department) is pushing them to clear now," said Paul, who in October resigned from the State Department in protest over what he called the administration's "blind support" for Israel, according to a Reuters report.

The administration is also weighing using Arms Export Control Act emergency authorities to allow a portion of the ammunition, 13,000 of the 45,000 shells, to bypass the committee and review period, two U.S. officials said, although a final decision was yet to be made. The move would allow Israel to prepare for contingencies given the high tensions in the region, one of the U.S. officials said.