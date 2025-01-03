IDF shoots down Houthi attack drone after missile intercepted

The IDF shot down a Houthi attack drone on Friday, hours after a missile launched in Yemen at central Israel including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, was intercepted by aerial defenses.

Earlier sirens blared across central Israel from the Sharon Plains, through the Metropolitan Tel Aviv area, the Central Plains, the metropolitan Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, sending millions into shelters in the pre-dawn hours.

