Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
16C
טיפול נמרץ קורונה בבית החולים מאיר
Entrance to coronavirus ward at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba
Photo: Lihi Krupnik
Entrance to coronavirus ward at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba

Israel counts 6,000 coronavirus deaths since beginning of pandemic

Country marks another grim milestone with 6,008 Israelis succumbing to COVID-19, including 233 since the beginning of March; 640 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 221 connected to ventilators

Adir Yanko |
Published: 03.14.21 , 22:09
More than 6,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday, with 8 of them having passed away over since midnight alone.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • As the country counts 6,008 victims to the pandemic, it continued to show signs of decline with 233 of them have died since the beginning of March. October 2020 was the pandemic's most prolific month with 956 Israelis succumbing to the disease.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    טיפול נמרץ קורונה בבית החולים מאיר    טיפול נמרץ קורונה בבית החולים מאיר
    Entrance to coronavirus ward at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba
    (Photo: Lihi Krupnik)
    The Health Ministry also said that the percentage of positive results from the 16,545 tests carried out since midnight was 2.8% - the lowest since the start of December, before the country went into its third full lockdown of the pandemic and signaling a further decline in infections compacted to the morning hours.
    However, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in serious condition increased slightly and stood at 640, with 221 of them connected to ventilators for respiratory assistance.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    פיילוט חדש של חברת אל על לתוצאות מהירות של בדיקות קורונה לפני עלייה למטוס    פיילוט חדש של חברת אל על לתוצאות מהירות של בדיקות קורונה לפני עלייה למטוס
    Health worker conducts COVID-19 test at Ben Gurion Airport
    (Photo: Shaul Golan)
    The number of active coronavirus carriers kept declining and stood at around 28,000. Jerusalem boasted the highest number of active cases with 4,722 patients currently battling the virus. The capital is then followed by Tel Aviv-Jaffa which has listed 1,309 active coronavirus patients, Netanya with 1,027, Be'er Sheva with 1,018 and Ashkelon with 819 active cases.
    Since the launch of its world-leading vaccination campaign, Israel has already inoculated 5,139,301 of its citizens with the first dose of the vaccine and 4,419, 380 of them have also received the second booster shot as well.
    Talkbacks for this article 0