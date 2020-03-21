Israel's coronavirus count up to 833, more patients in serious condition

Another 178 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 833, according to new statistics released Saturday morning by the Health Ministry.

Of the latest number, 812 have light symptoms, 19 are in moderate condition, 15 are in serious condition and 36 people have recovered, an increase of 21 cases since Friday morning.

A man in Tel Aviv wearing a surgical mask ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

On Friday evening Israel recorded its first ever COVID-19 related death. The diseased is an 88-year-old man who had serious underlying health conditions. He passed away at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as a result of complications caused by the virus.

Three other patients remain in critical condition. One of them is an 89-year-old woman who was admitted to Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and her condition has gradually deteriorated.

Another is an 82-year-old male hospitalized at Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva and a 91-year-old woman treated at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, believed to be the oldest coronavirus patient in Israel so far.

City workers in hazmat suits disinfect the trains ( Photo: Israel Railways )

More worryingly, one of the patients who remains in serious condition is a 45-year-old man who has no underlying health conditions. He is also hospitalized at Wolfson Medical Center.

There are 274 people in hospital, 233 are being treated at home, 84 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 255 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated.

The new data shows an increase of 178 new cases, a rise significantly higher that than of recent days. Health officials have predicted, however, a drastic jump in the number of cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases.



