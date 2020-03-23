Israel confirms 1,442 coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry on Monday confirmed that the country now has 1,442 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Of that number, there has been one fatality, 29 people are in serious condition and another 41 have recovered from the virus.

The coronavirus treatment wing at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Israel is also trying to establish whether a man in his 60s who died Monday at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv had succumbed to the virus.

The man arrived at Ichilov ER of his own volition, complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath. He collapsed and was declared dead two hours after his admission to a coronavirus special unit at the hospital.

Also Monday, officials were unable to reach an agreement on further steps to counter the spread of coronavirus, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed police to step up enforcement of existing measures.

Officials have also been tasked with devising a plan to increase testing for the virus that must include locating infected cases as well as survey testing to identify infected areas.

Drive-in testing for coronavirus in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Health Ministry No. 2 Prof. Itamar Grotto said Monday that Israel was increasing the number of tests for the virus and has ordered 500,000 additional kits.

"Unfortunately, those tests will not be able to tell us definitively if a coronavirus patient is no longer contagious or if they are immune to further infection," Grotto said.

Prof. Itamar Grotto ( Photo: Alex Gamburg )

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman warned in his annual report Monday that the Israeli health system in is unprepared to deal with the magnitude of patients during a pandemic due to a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and other medical supplies.

The report was prepared before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.