The Health Ministry reports that 5,135 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the past day.

The Health Ministry reports that 5,135 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the past day.

The Health Ministry reports that 5,135 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the past day.

The ministry also reported that 78,000 tests were conducted in that period, putting the contagion rate at 6.6%.

The ministry also reported that 78,000 tests were conducted in that period, putting the contagion rate at 6.6%.

The ministry also reported that 78,000 tests were conducted in that period, putting the contagion rate at 6.6%.