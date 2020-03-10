Number of coronavirus cases in Israel jumps to 75

The Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday over a dozen new cases of Israelis who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's sick count to 75.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Patient No. 59 is a 60-year-old man who traveled to Spain with Iberia flight IB3317 that departed on February 28 at 6am and returned with Arkia flight 4XAGK that landed in Israel on March 2 at 11:30pm.

Medical staff at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: Shmulik Davidpur )

The man traveled by train from Ben Gurion Airport, where he and his family traveled alone in the wagon, to his home in Be'er Sheva, where he has been staying in quarantine since March 5.

Patient No. 60 is a 29-year-old man from Jerusalem who traveled to Germany with Lufthansa flight 687 that departed on March 4 and landed in Frankfurt 4:25pm, he then traveled to Prague on March 5 and went back to Israel on Israir flight H67762, which landed at Ben Gurion Airport on March 9 at 4:25am.

Patient No. 61 is a man in his 60s from central Israel who traveled from Tel Aviv to Zurich with Swiss flight LX257 on February 25 at 5:20am, from Zurich to Tenerife with Edelweiss flight WK214 on February 25 at 9:30am and returned from Tenerife to Zurich with Edelweiss flight WK215 on March 3 at 2pm and from Zurich to Israel with Swiss flight LX256 on March 3 at 10:40pm.

The epidemiological report shows the patient was at the following locations after his return to Israel:

-Rami Levy supermarket in Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone on March 4 between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

-Rom Optic in Pisgat Ze'ev on March 6 between 12pm and 12:10pm.

-Maayan 2000 supermarket in Pisgat Ze'ev on March 6 between 12:10pm and 12:15pm.

-Kashtan Deli in Pisgat Ze'ev on March 6 between 12:20pm and 12:30pm.

The patient has been in self-quarantine since March 6.

Man wears protective mask at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Amit Huber )

Patient No. 62 is a 68-year-old man from northern Israel who traveled to Tenerife.

He took off from Tel Aviv to Madrid with El Al flight LY395 on February 19 at 6:15am.

He then traveled from Madrid to Tenerife with Iberia flight i3926 on February 22 at 8:00pm.

On February 29, he took a flight back from Tenerife to Madrid on Iberia flight i3939, which took off at 7:00pm.

He then took El Al flight LY396 from Madrid to Israel which took off on March 1 at 12:30pm.

These are the hotels the patient stayed at:

-On February 22-28, H10 Tenerife Playa Hotel.

-On February 29, Hotel CLEMENT Barajas in Madrid.

The epidemiological report shows the patient was at the following locations after his return to Israel:

March 2:

-Super Market King Store in Karmiel between 10:00am and 12:00pm.

-The voting station in Yuvalim between 12pm and 12:30pm.

-Vivino Restaurant in Karmiel between 1:45pm and 4pm.

March 3:

-Misgav Country Club between 11:30am and 12:00pm.

-Pizza Metayalet Pizzeria in Rakefet between 2:30pm and 2:45pm.

-The Duke Pub in Haifa between 8:00pm and 10:00pm.

March 4:

-Misgav Country Club between 11:00am and 15:15pm.

-The McDonald's in Karmiel between 3:00pm and 4:00pm.

March 5:

-The American Embassy in Tel Aviv between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

-Pri Va'Yerek grocery store in Tamra between 1:30pm and 2:00pm.

-Pizza Metayalet Pizzeria in Rakefet between 2:30pm and 2:45pm.

The patient has been in self-quarantine since March 5 at 5:00pm.

Busses in Tel Aviv create dedicated areas due to coronavirus spread ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

Patient No. 63 is a man in his 40s from central Israel who traveled to Zurich with Swiss flight LX253 that departed on February 28 at 4pm and returned with Swiss flight LX256 that landed in Israel on March 6 at 3am.

The man entered home quarantine upon his arrival.

Patient No. 64 is a 23-year-old man from central Israel who traveled to Madrid and has been in self-quarantine since his return on March 9.

He took off from Tel Aviv to Madrid with Norweigan Airlines flight D85671 on March 2 at 12:45pm.

On March 9, he took a flight back from Madrid to Tel Aviv on Norweigan Airlines flight D85670, which took off at 6:30am.

Patient No. 65 is a man in his 30s from central Israel.

He took off from Tel Aviv to Istanbul with Pegasus flight 780PC on February 29 at 7:20am.

He then traveled from Istanbul to Geneva with Pegasus flight 953PC on February 29 at 1:30pm.

On March 7, he took a flight back from Geneva to Istanbul on Pegasus flight 954PC, which took off at 3:35pm.

He then took Pegasus flight 779PC from Istanbul to Israel which took off at 11pm, and landed on March 8 at 12:10am.

He then took an airport shuttle to the parking lot in Ben Gurion Airport at 1:00am.

The patient has been in self-quarantine since March 8.

Patient No. 66 is a nine-year-old from central Israel.

He took off from Tel Aviv to Madrid on February 27 at 4:05pm.

He then traveled from Madrid to Tel Aviv on March 2 at 9:05am.

Woman wears protective mask at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: EPA )

Patient No. 67 is a man in his 60s from Gush Etzion who came into contact with a confirmed patient in the United States.

The patient traveled from New York to Tel Aviv with El Al flight LY2 that landed at Ben Gurion Airport on March 2 at 10am.

Patient No. 68 and 69 are from southern Israel and returned from France.

They took off from Tel Aviv to Grenoble with Arkia flight 771 on March 1 at 6:30am.

On March 8, They took a flight back from Grenoble to Tel Aviv on Arkia flight 772, which took off at 12:30pm, and landed at 3:30pm.

They then took the airport shuttle to the parking lot between 5pm and 5:30pm.

From there, they drove home in a private car and stayed in self-quartine since March 8.

Patient No. 70 is a man in his 40s from the Jordan Valley who traveled to Munich with Israir flight H261 that departed on February 29 at 12:15pm, drove to St. Anton Ski Resort in Austria and back with a rental car and returned with Israir flight H262 that landed in Israel on March 7.

The man entered home quarantine upon his arrival.

The epidemiological reports of patients 71-75 are still unavailable.