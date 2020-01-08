President Rivlin visits Fire and Rescue Authority in Rishon Letzion

In light of the current rescue operations and severe weather, President Rivlin visited the National HQ of the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority in Rishon Letzion on Wendsday .

President Rivlin, who is the first president to visit the fire and rescue services since 1984, was escorted on his visit by Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedy Simhi.

