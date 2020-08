Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with the heads of Israel's southern localities on Wednesday, due to the unceasing incendiary balloon attacks originating from the Gaza Strip. "There are no security breaches that we do not address," said Gantz during the meeting. "We know how to bring harm not only to structures and other targets, but also to those within them. The State of Israel has no interests in the Gaza Strip other than to bring back those who were taken and to bring quiet to the region. "