Bennett says he would back new Netanyahu-led government

The leader of Israel's right-wing Yamina party said on Monday it would back a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, potentially nudging the incumbent towards being able to build a coalition after last month's inconclusive election.
Netanyahu's conservative Likud party "can count on the fingers of the Yamina faction for the formation of a right-wing government," its leader Naftali Bennett, a former Israeli defense minister, told reporters.
But even Yamina's seven seats would leave a Netanyahu-led bloc of right-wing and Jewish religious parties with only 59 of parliament's 120 seats, two short of a governing majority.