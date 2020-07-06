Israel set to shut gyms, bars again as virus cases skyrocket

Israel's government is seeking to close gyms, bars, night clubs and synagogues once again as the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to skyrocket in the wake of the large-scale reopening of the economy in May.
Cultural events and performances will also be halted once again and parks will be closed to the public. Beaches will not be closed but beach-goers will be restricted to certain hours.
Restaurants and cafes, while remaining open, will be restricted to 20 diners inside the premises and another 30 in open air spaces.
Ultra-Orthodox yeshivas (religious schools for males) will also remain open.