U.S. troops had advance warning of Wednesday's Iranian missile strike

U.S. troops had advance warning of the Iranian missile attack on the Ein al-Asad military base in Iraq Wednesday, CNN reports.
According to the report, warning came two and a half hours before the first Iranian missile hit the base and allowed everyone in it to seek cover.
An Arab source told CNN that the Iraqi government was told by Iran which bases were going to be targeted by the Iranian missile strike.
שת CNN דיווחה כי הכוחות האמריקניים בבסיס עין אל-אסד בעיראק קיבלו התרעה מראש על מתקפת הטילים האיראנית שהתרחשה לפני כמה ימים, ותפסו מחסה כשעתיים וחצי לפני פגיעת הטיל הראשון בבסיס. גורם ערבי מסר ל-CNN כי גורמים איראניים אמרו לעיראק אילו בסיסים ייפגעו בתקיפה, ועיראק העבירה את המידע לארה"ב. לפי הדיווח, מרבית הכוחות האמריקניים הוטסו מהבסיס או הסתתרו בבונקרים. לא היו נפגעים בתקיפה, שנמשכה כשעתיים.
First published: 22:25 , 01.11.20