Israel posts record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Some 890 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, among them 215 patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators.

Twenty-one Israelis passed away since midnight due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the country's total coronavirus-related deaths to 1,707 fatalities.

