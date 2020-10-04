Israel posts record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Health Ministry reported Sunday evening record-high 1,668 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment across Israel's hospitals.
Some 890 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, among them 215 patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators.
Twenty-one Israelis passed away since midnight due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the country's total coronavirus-related deaths to 1,707 fatalities.
Health authorities have conducted 12,149 coronavirus tests by Sunday evening, a relatively low figure for a Sunday, and one of every ten tests has yielded a positive result. These numbers, alongside figures from previous days, continue a declining trend in the national coronavirus infection rate – dropping from an alarming 15% to mere 10% within days.