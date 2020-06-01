New York City imposes night curfew amid Floyd protests

New York City imposed an 11pm curfew Monday as the biggest city in the United States tried to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd's death.

New York City imposed an 11pm curfew Monday as the biggest city in the United States tried to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd's death.

New York City imposed an 11pm curfew Monday as the biggest city in the United States tried to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd's death.

The Big Apple joins other cities around the country in imposing such restrictions after days of violence. The limit on the movement of 8.6 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Apple joins other cities around the country in imposing such restrictions after days of violence. The limit on the movement of 8.6 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Apple joins other cities around the country in imposing such restrictions after days of violence. The limit on the movement of 8.6 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.