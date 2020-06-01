Conservative rabbis urge U.S. lawmakers to tackle racial injustice, police brutality

The international association for Conservative and Masorti rabbis urges American lawmakers to pass legislation that would tackle what it calls "decades of historically high levels of inequality" in the United States.

The international association for Conservative and Masorti rabbis urges American lawmakers to pass legislation that would tackle what it calls "decades of historically high levels of inequality" in the United States.

The international association for Conservative and Masorti rabbis urges American lawmakers to pass legislation that would tackle what it calls "decades of historically high levels of inequality" in the United States.

The Rabbinical Assembly says it has passed a resolution on racial injustice and police brutality "in response to incidents of police brutality against black people in Ferguson (Missouri), Baltimore and other cities in the United States."

The Rabbinical Assembly says it has passed a resolution on racial injustice and police brutality "in response to incidents of police brutality against black people in Ferguson (Missouri), Baltimore and other cities in the United States."

The Rabbinical Assembly says it has passed a resolution on racial injustice and police brutality "in response to incidents of police brutality against black people in Ferguson (Missouri), Baltimore and other cities in the United States."