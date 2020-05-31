Health Minister says coronavirus testing will be given to those who don’t suffer from symptoms

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday that his office will be expanding the criteria that determine which citizens are allowed to get tested for the coronavirus.
Until now, almost all testing approvals have been granted to those with symptoms of the virus. At this time, Edelstein said that even those who are not experiencing symptoms, but who were in contact with a carrier from the same school or assisted living complex can and should get tested.
The health minister added that his office will not be changing the strict two-week quarantine requirement for those who have been in contact with a carrier or have returned from abroad.
“We will not be doing a broad survey test of the entire public,” he noted, saying that the solution regarding testing lies somewhere in between the claims of those who argue that everyone must be tested and those who say that only those with symptoms should be tested.