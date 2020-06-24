U.S. appeals court orders dismissal of criminal case against Michael Flynn

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, handing a victory to the Justice Department and effectively ending the politically charged case.

