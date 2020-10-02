UK wishes Trump a speedy recovery, minister says

The British government wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to COVID-19 but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, a British minister said on Friday.

The British government wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to COVID-19 but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, a British minister said on Friday.

The British government wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to COVID-19 but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, a British minister said on Friday.

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.