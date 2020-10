President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday rejected a request to posthumously pardon a controversial social activist who was imprisoned following a deadly siege and standoff with police in 1994 that led to the death of one of his followers.

President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday rejected a request to posthumously pardon a controversial social activist who was imprisoned following a deadly siege and standoff with police in 1994 that led to the death of one of his followers.

President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday rejected a request to posthumously pardon a controversial social activist who was imprisoned following a deadly siege and standoff with police in 1994 that led to the death of one of his followers.