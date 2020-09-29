Health Minister warns of closure violations 'putting us all in danger'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana toured Tel Aviv on Tuesday, to witness the enforcement of the closure in the city first hand.
"We will not repeat the mistake of rapidly opening the economy or other various industries, this time we will be very careful, no pressure and no lobbying ," said Edelstein. "We will release our economy and social life with the medically required care. The violations we have seen, and no matter where, in Bnei Brak or in the demonstrations, are putting us all in danger."
First published: 18:50 , 09.29.20