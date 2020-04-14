Obama endorses Democrat Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Former U.S. President Barack Obama finally endorsed his vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday in an effort to bring the Democratic Party together ahead of the election.
After staying on the sidelines as a record-high number of Democratic candidates fought for the right to take on President Donald Trump at the Nov. 3 election, Obama gave his support to Biden in a video posted online.
"Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," Obama said in the video.